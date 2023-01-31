John Ryan in picture for World Cup squad with a second return to Munster announced

TIGHTHEAD PROP JOHN Ryan has become a contender for Ireland’s Rugby World Cup squad as he will return to Munster in time for the start of next season.

Ryan first left Munster at the end of last season, joining Wasps, but returned to Thomond Park in October to provide injury cover after the English side went into administration. It was announced in December he would leave Munster again to join the Waikato-based Chiefs in New Zealand, but Ryan will now make another return to Munster in time for the start of next season.

His return to Irish shores will make him a contender for the Irish rugby World Cup squad, as Andy Farrell seeks to build depth beneath Tadhg Furlong.

Munster confirmed Ryan’s departure to the Chiefs earlier today, thanking him for his contribution and wishing him well in New Zealand. The very next post on their website announced that Ryan would be returning in time for next season on a one-year contract, meaning Ryan will spend just one season with the Chiefs in Super Rugby Pacific.

Ryan is one of just 13 players to make more than 200 appearances for Munster.

Elsewhere, Munster have announced that Niall and Rory Scannell have each signed two-year contract extensions with the province, while 20-year-old lock Edwin Edogbo has signed his first senior contract. He will continue on an Academy deal next season before a two-year professional deal takes effect from the 2024/25 season.

