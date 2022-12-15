'We would have liked to keep him, it wasn't to be' - Munster disappointed to lose John Ryan

DENIS LEAMY SAYS Munster were disappointed to lose John Ryan to the Chiefs, after the prop’s move to the Super Rugby side was confirmed earlier this week.

Ryan left Munster for Wasps over the summer but rejoined the province on a short-term deal in October after the English club went into administration.

Last week, Munster head coach Graham Rowntree said the province were looking at securing Ryan’s services on a longer-term contract, but the 34-year-old has now opted for an exciting new challenge in New Zealand.

“Look, John Ryan is obviously a guy who has won over 200 caps for Munster. He has been a great player for Munster,” said defence coach Leamy.

“John has got an amazing opportunity to go to New Zealand with his wife and family. It’s a brilliant opportunity for him.

“We would have liked to keep him, it wasn’t to be, but we wish John well and we’ll see what happens in the future.”

Ryan’s departure comes as a blow after what has been a positive period for Munster. Following a difficult start to the season, the province recorded impressive victories against South Africa A, Connacht and Edinburgh, before their winning run came to an end against Toulouse on Sunday.

However, even in defeat the Munster coaching team have been quick to point to signs of progress. At times against Toulouse their attack looked sharp and had more of the fluency and accuracy attack coach Mike Prendergast has looked to implement this season, the backline led impressively by Joey Carbery, who is enjoying a strong run of form.

“Joey has been excellent, he really has,” Leamy continued.

Obviously I didn’t know Joey that well but having worked with him for the last couple of months, he is a very humble guy, very quiet, goes about his business. Really understands the game, really understands the game. Something he doesn’t let on, but he is a really good, astute footballer.

“He’s got loads of skills, loads of ability and he has been playing really well. It’s great for us and long may that continue.”

This weekend the province head to Northampton for a round two Champions Cup clash at Franklin’s Gardens. With the English side looking to pick themselves up from a heavy defeat to La Rochelle, it’s a game Munster can head into targeting a win.

Joey Carbery has been in good form for Munster. Source: Tom Maher/INPHO

“Without stating the obvious, attack is the best form of defence so the longer you keep the ball the better chance you have. Now we’re really starting to see exciting things in our attack, the boys have worked incredibly hard, it’s a pretty new game plan to them in terms of what they were used to but just the learnings week on week, the ability to start to play quicker, the ability to get the ball through their hands under pressure…

“We’re starting to see that and we probably see things a little bit earlier in training and you start to get really excited, and it takes a while, I suppose, for you guys and the public to see it in that shape, but it’s definitely coming on a lot and it’s really exciting where we’re going with this attack.

So yeah, absolutely, we’ll go there to attack. We were chasing the game the other day against Toulouse but we tried to keep ball in hand, tried to play a fast game, we were putting phase after phase after phase together. The phases leading up to the last penalty, it was like 15 or 16 phases keeping the ball in a freezing fog. The boys’ hands must have been falling off, like.

“It’s not easy but we have the ability to do it. We’re really trusting our attack and our ability to put the ball through the phases and play at a high tempo.”

While it’s still early in the Champions Cup season, it already feels like backs to the wall territory.

“It’s kind of felt like that for, I suppose, the last three or four months to be honest with you,” Leamy adds.

“It’s always been like that. It was always backs against the wall, proper pressure applied from in-house for these big European days.

“Every time you go out and represent Munster, it’s a big day. And there is always that pressure. That pressure, and it’s a good pressure may I add, coming from the fans and from in-house as well.

“There is always that pressure to go and deliver a performance and it’s about performance. It really is. It’s about us getting the process right, we have started the week well now, in terms of day-to-day building into that big game on Sunday.

“We need to deliver individual performances feeding into the collective. Look, we take confidence. We are really looking forward to this game. It’s another great challenge for us. It’s a big game and we wouldn’t want it any other way.”

