'I want to give professional coaching a whirl. I will be applying for gigs'

AMONG THE INCOMPLETE stories of the 2019/20 season will be that of Kildare’s Newbridge College, whose thrilling rugby saw them topple the highly-fancied St Michael’s to reach the Leinster Schools Senior Cup final.

Having secured Newbridge’s first final since 1996 and a shot at their first title since 1970, the players, coaches and entire school community were looking forward to St Patrick’s Day at the RDS with excitement.

But the IRFU cancelling the domestic rugby season due to Covid-19 restrictions means Johne Murphy’s Newbridge and fellow finalists Clongowes share the title for this season.

Newbridge after their semi-final win over St Michael's. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Former Munster and Leicester man Murphy, who joined Newbridge last year, says it was entirely the right call from the union.

“It was a great decision given how serious things got and how quickly they ramped up,” said Murphy today as he launched The Big Rugby Run, which aims to raise funds for the Feed the Heroes initiative.

While 55% of Murphy’s squad will still be in school for another shot in 2021, he was impressed by how the sixth year students reacted to the disappointment.

“I’m very lucky that my sixth years are a really intelligent bunch of young men. They grasped the severity of the situation and automatically wanted to be leaders in their peer group to make sure people were adhering to the government guidelines.

“We’ve had a mantra all season of ‘better people, better players’ and ultimately in real-life situations, which I’ve tried to get them to grasp from the very start, now is the time to show that they’re also better people from their rugby journey.”

While there was no final, this season remains an impressive one from Murphy’s team, who beat CBC Monkstown, Kilkenny College and St Michael’s during their cup run.

Murphy reflects on two defeats as key. Firstly, a last-gasp Leinster League loss to Roscrea which ”we embraced as a failure and took on board the mistakes we made” and then a pre-Christmas beating at the hands St Michael’s where the Kildare men were blitzed in a 15-minute period in the second half.

“The lads came into me after that and said, ‘Right, that’s the level, that’s where we need to be. For 55 minutes we were in it, but that 15 minutes showed how good they can be.’ That’s the level we were aspiring to.”

By the time the cup rolled around, Newbridge had grown as a team and Murphy had learned a valuable lesson as a coach, handing more of the decision-making responsibility to his young players.

Johne Murphy has ambitions of coaching in the pro game. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

“Being able to release power to a group of young lads who really got it was… it was difficult but I had to do it. For example, in the first round game, the lads brought in a first-phase move off a midfield scrum that I just thought wasn’t going to work.

“Sam Prendergast, our 10, said they were going to do it and through gritted teeth, I agreed it could go in the menu. They scored off it! So, that kind of thing was a really good learning moment for me.”

Similarly, Murphy came to further appreciate just how important belief is in a team, as his Newbridge players began to feel they could beat anyone. The Junior Cup team also made it to the final, making it a potential double for the school.

“Belief is contagious, it’s like a virus itself,” said Murphy. “It spreads throughout the team and the school. Belief is ultimately what keeps everyone going.”

Murphy has previously been player/coach of Naas RFC and coached in St Mary’s College, while also acting as an assistant coach for the Ireland Clubs team and being part of PSA Academies with Philippe Saint-André.

Having played for both Munster and Leicester close to 100 times each, 35-year-old Murphy is keen to return to the professional game in a coaching capacity at some point.

It certainly won’t be immediately, given that Murphy and his wife have a son who is nearly four and twins girls who just turned two. He also warns how how damaging the current shutdown of sport will be for rugby as a business. But, still, pro rugby is calling.

”A move abroad currently just isn’t where we’re at as a family but I certainly want to give professional coaching a whirl.

“I’d like to be 40 and have gotten the sack somewhere and it not having worked out, rather than being 45 and thinking I could have given it a go. That’s the way I am.

Murphy played professionally with Leicester and Munster. Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

“I will be applying for professional gigs within the next while because that’s ultimately what I want to do.

“I want to give it a bash and if it works out, amazing. If it doesn’t, then I gave it a whirl. I’d rather do that than think ‘what if.’”

That’s for the future, but right now Murphy has thrown himself headfirst into helping to organise and take part in The Big Rugby Run, a virtual team relay taking place on 9 May, with all proceeds going to Feed the Heroes – who provide meals for frontline staff fighting Covid-19.

Murphy jokes that running his leg of 10.5km could break him but he’s “humbled” to be joined by former Munster centre Tom Gleeson, and Ireland Women internationals Linda Djougang and Claire McLaughlin on his team – all of whom are working on the frontline as doctors.

The final member of the team is Billy Holland, another “incredible individual.” The Munster lock and his wife, Lanlih, had a heartbreaking journey with their daughter, Emmeline, and fully understand what hospital staff do for families. Happily, their son, Matthew, was born last month.

Murphy and his PSA Academies colleagues hope the run will allow rugby teams around the country to come together virtually to sign off on their seasons. His Newbridge squad have even challenged Clongowes to take them on in the relay.

Meanwhile, more than 20 ex-Munster players are involved, as well as teams of former Leinster and Connacht men, with the hope being Ulster will have a team too.

Murphy has been blown away by Irish people donating more than €1,000,000 to Feed the Heroes so far and hopes The Big Rugby Run can play its part in pushing the number even higher.

“It shows you the country’s spirit, a spirit everyone has got behind,” said Murphy

“The amount of money that has been raised for charities of all kinds over the past seven or eight weeks has been astronomical.”

Johne Murphy was speaking for the launch of #TheBigRugbyRun campaign, a virtual team relay event in support of Feed The Heroes, who are supplying meals to Ireland’s critical frontline workers as they continue the fight against Covid-19.

All underage teams participating will be entered into a Grand Prize Draw to win prizes from some leading sports brands. For more details, click here.