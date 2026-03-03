Rahm accuses DP World Tour of 'extorting players' with LIV deal

JON RAHM ACCUSED the DP World Tour on Tuesday of “extorting players” as he explained why he did not sign a deal to settle his fines for playing on the breakaway LIV tour.

Last month, the European-based circuit announced that eight LIV players had signed the agreement, which included a commitment to play more DP World Tour events, in return for a release to play LIV Golf in 2026 and their fines being paid.

One of the eight was Rahm’s Ryder Cup and LIV Legion XIII teammate Tyrrell Hatton.

“I don’t like the conditions,” Rahm told reporters ahead of this week’s LIV Hong Kong tournament.

“They’re asking me to play a minimum of six events, and they dictate where two of those have to be, amongst other things that I don’t agree with.”

Rahm is reported to have racked up fines totalling $3 million (€2.6m) for playing on the LIV Tour without permission from the DP World Tour.

“Two years ago I was asked to appeal the fines, so they could figure this out,” said Rahm at Hong Kong Golf Club.

“I did and we’re running into more problems right now… I don’t know what game they’re trying to play,” said Rahm.

“They’re using our impact in tournaments and fining us.

“(The DP World Tour is) trying to benefit both ways from what we have to offer, and it’s just, in a way, they’re extorting players like myself and young players that have nothing to do with the politics of the game.

“So I don’t like the situation and I’m not going to agree to that.”

He said he would agree to play four events, which would be in line with current membership rules, but not six.

“I did tell them, funnily enough, lower that to four events, like the minimum says, and I’ll sign tonight,” said Rahm.

“They haven’t agreed to that. I just refuse to play six events. I don’t want to, and that’s not what the rules say.”

– © AFP 2026