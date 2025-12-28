Jones and Flannery link up with Bulls for short-term coaching roles

FELIX JONES AND Jerry Flannery are among a phalanx of Springbok coaches who have been sent on secondment to help out URC side the Vodacom Bulls.

The Bulls, who have won just three of their seven league games thus far this season, have requested technical support from the South Africa Rugby Union, with ‘Boks assistant coaches Jones and Flannery to provide temporary help along with coach Duane Vermeulen, and head of athletic performance, Andy Edwards.

“We maintain regular engagement with our franchises, and when they request input in specific areas, we assist within the normal scope of our roles,” said South Africa’s head coach, Rassie Erasmus.

“We understand the importance of a strong, collaborative relationship between our provincial teams and the Springboks, as it ultimately benefits South African rugby as a whole.”

Advertisement

The Bulls were beaten in last year’s URC final by Leinster, but have struggled this season following the appointment of Johan Ackermann as a replacement for Jake White.