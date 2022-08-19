Jordan McEneff joins Derry City after leaving Arsenal

JORDAN MCENEFF HAS signed for Derry City on a contract to the end of the season following his release from Arsenal.

McEneff spent the start of the Irish season on loan at Shelbourne but became a free agent after his contract at Arsenal expired. His time at Arsenal was stymied by injury, and a short-term contract back at Derry offers him a chance to kickstart his career.

“Jordan has had a tough few years and needs a platform to get his career back on track”, said Derry manager Ruadhri Higgins. “His ability is second to none and being from Derry makes it an exciting option for both parties. His desire to come to his hometown club was impressive and we are willing to give him the opportunity everyone at the club feels he deserves.”

“I’m buzzing to sign and with it being my hometown team makes it even more special. I can’t wait to get out and play in front of the fans and with these lads. I want to thank Ruaidhri for making it happen and I’m really looking forward to working under him again and proving myself to the staff and fans.”

McEneff has not been registered in time for tonight’s Premier Division game against Drogheda. He joins a Derry side lying third in the league, eight points against leaders Shamrock Rovers.