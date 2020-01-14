Jordi Cruyff unveiled as manager of South American national team

Cruyff most recently managed in the Chinese Super League.

JORDI CRUYFF HAS been appointed head coach of Ecuador on a three-year deal.

The 45-year-old Dutchman, who had spells playing at Barcelona and Manchester United during the 1990s before retiring in 2010, will attempt to lead La Tri to the 2022 World Cup.

Ecuador have missed out on two of the last three finals, and the challenge to reach Qatar begins when the qualifiers start at the end of March.

His first competitive game will be away to the mighty Argentina.

Jordi, who is son of the great Johan Cruyff, has managed Maccabi Tel Aviv and, most recently, Chinese Super League side Chongqing Dangdai Lifan.

However, he left at the end of the 2019 campaign.

Source: Twitter/FEF

