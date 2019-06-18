This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
International management is Mourinho's preference as he reveals future plans

After winning trophies in four different European countries, the former Man United boss hasn’t ruled out trying a fifth.

By The42 Team Tuesday 18 Jun 2019, 8:58 PM
1 hour ago 2,584 Views 5 Comments
https://the42.ie/4688445
Jose Mourinho has been out of work since December.
Image: Laurence Griffiths
Image: Laurence Griffiths

JOSE MOURINHO HAS dropped hints as to his future plans, revealing that he sees himself becoming the manager of a national team next rather than another club.

The former Manchester United boss has been out of coaching work since being sacked by the Red Devils in December 2018 and has recently appeared as a pundit for broadcaster beIN SPORTS.

In an interview broadcast by Eleven Sports however, the 56-year-old revealed he still has the desire to take on new challenges in the world of management.

“I want to compete in new competitions,” he said.

I think about the World Cup and the European Championships. For a long time I have had the desire to try out such an adventure. Right now, I see myself more at a national team than with a new club.

“Is Portugal the right team for me? Not necessarily.”

The self-proclaimed ‘Special One’ has enjoyed a glittering career in club management since lifting his first league title with Porto in 2003 – a year before the Primeira Liga side won the UEFA Champions League.

Mourinho would go on to lift the Champions League once more with Inter in 2010, but not before winning consecutive Premier League titles with Chelsea in 2005 and 2006, as well as four domestic trophies.

He added his fourth league title in as many countries with Real Madrid in 2012, and although his spell at Manchester United may not have gone as planned, there is no question that there is little left for him to achieve in club management.

The 56-year-old did not rule out a return to club football when speaking earlier in June however, telling Eleven Sports: “Winning a fifth championship in a different country or the Champions League with a third club are things I’d like to do.

“I wouldn’t do it just for that. I only go where a project convinces me.

I want to be happy, not necessarily win, I want to be happy and I don’t want to accept a proposal without being convinced of it, that’s what I’ve always thought.

“That’s why if [a club] told me ‘today there are no conditions to win, but we want you to create the conditions to win’, then I would evaluate it.”

- Omni

The42 Team

