Tuesday 24 September, 2019
Mourinho walks off stage after ridiculous question from Fifa awards presenter

The Portuguese coach had enough after being asked about ‘an inter-planetary cup’.

By Ben Blake Tuesday 24 Sep 2019, 3:38 PM
33 minutes ago 3,373 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4822977

LAST NIGHT SAW the biggest names in world football gather at the Teatro alla Scala in Milan for the Fifa Best awards. 

Lionel Messi, Jurgen Klopp and Megan Rapinoe were the big winners on the night, but things got a little weird for Jose Mourinho at one point. 

The former Manchester United, Chelsea, Real Madrid and Inter Milan manager was asked up on stage for an interview. Nothing too strange so far… 

However, Mourinho looked as baffled as the rest of us when host Ilaria D’Amico began asking about the prospect of “inter-planetary” tournaments (she’s obviously been chatting to Sepp Blatter). 

Pushed for an answer on who could manage this inter-galactic team against alien opponents, the Portuguese coach politely suggested it would have to be a coach who’s currently out of work. 

At that point, he decided he’d had enough — walking off as D’Amico floundered and attempted to call him back. 

Awkward.

