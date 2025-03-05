Jose Mourinho open to managing Rangers or Celtic in future

FENERBAHCE HEAD coach Jose Mourinho has not ruled out managing one of the Glasgow giants in the future.

The 62-year-old is preparing for Thursday’s Europa League last-16 first leg in Istanbul against Rangers, who have interim manager Barry Ferguson in charge following the sacking of Philippe Clement last month.

Mourinho, whose Porto side beat Celtic after extra time in the 2003 Uefa Cup final to secure his first European trophy, took some of his coaching badges in Ayrshire in the 1990s.

Asked if plying his trade in Glasgow appealed to him, the former Chelsea, Real Madrid, Manchester United and Tottenham boss said: “In this moment, no, because I have a job that motivates me and a job that demands loyalty.

“But why not in the future? People can say that the Scottish League is a league of two teams, but it’s a league of passion.

“For me, passion in football is everything. For me, to play in empty stadiums, to play in competitions where there is not that fire of the passion doesn’t make any sense.

“Celtic and Rangers, they are big clubs with big fan-bases, with big emotions, big responsibilities, big expectations. Why not?

“But in this moment, I have a job. Celtic has a fantastic coach like Brendan (Rodgers). Rangers has Ferguson now, so full respect for them and I’m not searching for a new job.”

Clement was in charge of Rangers when the last-16 draw was made and remarked that he was not a fan of Mourinho’s style of play.

On hearing the Belgian’s name in a question, the 62-year-old said: “I’m not going to comment on… what’s his name? Philippe Clement. I’m not going to answer.”

Asked about former Rangers midfielder Ferguson, he said: “I know his history as a player for Scotland, for Rangers.

“I don’t know much about his career as a coach, but I respect a lot the connection, the emotional connection between him as a coach and his club now.

“I think that is a very important thing in a football club, the connection between the fans and the coach.

“You can tell me that he doesn’t have much experience in European football as a coach.

“You can tell me all the negative things that you could find. I prefer to go on the positive side. I think it’s going to be much more difficult with him as a coach than with the previous coach.

“Because the previous coach was more worried about philosophy than on the pitch. It’s on the pitch that you win matches, it’s not with philosophy.

“For sure, Ferguson will be much more pragmatic, much more objective. It will be hard for us, but it’s going to be hard for them.”

Mourinho has had many an encounter with grateful Rangers fans after preventing Celtic from winning a European trophy 22 years ago.

He said: “Not in Turkey, because in Turkey, I didn’t meet yet any Scottish person. Maybe tonight or maybe tomorrow. But yes, it’s true.

“In London, especially in London, or in the south of Portugal in the summertime, it’s true, some Rangers fans have come to me. Of course, for me, it was a big final. It was my first European final.

“But I have the utmost respect for both big clubs and big supporter families. Celtic and Rangers are two big clubs. Incredible history also in Europe. And I have lots of respect.

“Part of my formation was even in Scotland. I have so many Scottish friends from both colours, the green and the blue.

“And I know it’s going to be difficult, but I’m really happy to play against a Scottish team. I’m very happy to go next week to Scotland and play at Ibrox.”