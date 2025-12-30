ULSTER’S JUARNO AUGUSTUS has suffered a significant ankle ligament injury and will be sidelined for a number of weeks.
An injury report from Ulster’s performance medicine team reads that the back rower suffered the injury during his side’s URC victory over Connacht on Saturday, meaning he will miss Munster’s visit to the Affidea Stadium on Friday.
The report reveals that Ethan McIlroy is also unavailable for selection after he sustained a rib injury playing for Ballynahinch RFC in their Bank of Ireland Senior Cup Final victory over Instonians RFC.
Meanwhile, Eric O’Sullivan (hamstring), Matthew Dalton (knee), Iain Henderson (back) and Rob Herring (knee) have all resumed team training and their availability for selection will be assessed through training this week.
Ulster's Augustus suffers ankle ligament injury as Herring and Henderson return to training
