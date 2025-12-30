Ulster's Augustus suffers ankle ligament injury as Herring and Henderson return to training

ULSTER’S JUARNO AUGUSTUS has suffered a significant ankle ligament injury and will be sidelined for a number of weeks.

An injury report from Ulster’s performance medicine team reads that the back rower suffered the injury during his side’s URC victory over Connacht on Saturday, meaning he will miss Munster’s visit to the Affidea Stadium on Friday.

The report reveals that Ethan McIlroy is also unavailable for selection after he sustained a rib injury playing for Ballynahinch RFC in their Bank of Ireland Senior Cup Final victory over Instonians RFC.

Squad update ⚕️



The Performance Medicine Team has issued a squad update ahead of this Friday’s URC fixture against Munster Rugby at Affidea Stadium.



Read here 👉 https://t.co/wvcg6mPUP4 pic.twitter.com/jEjxvb2x4m — Ulster Rugby (@UlsterRugby) December 30, 2025

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Eric O’Sullivan (hamstring), Matthew Dalton (knee), Iain Henderson (back) and Rob Herring (knee) have all resumed team training and their availability for selection will be assessed through training this week.