Returning Buffon, 41, saves three penalties as Juve edge Inter in shootout

PRODIGAL SON GIANLUIGI Buffon saved three penalties as Juventus edged Inter 4-3 in a shootout following their 1-1 draw in the pre-season International Champions Cup on Tuesday.

The legendary 41-year-old goalkeeper helped to spare the blushes of another new Bianconeri signing some 22 years his junior, Matthijs de Ligt, who on his first start gifted Inter the lead in the 10th minute when he diverted Stefano Sensi’s corner between his own sticks.

That unfortunate opener was cancelled out by Cristiano Ronaldo’s deflected free-kick in the second half, but it was Buffon — who this summer rejoined Juve from PSG — who stole the show when the Derby d’Italia went to spotters.

The former Italy international made a pair of stunning saves from Andrea Ranocchia Samuele Longo before parrying Borja Valero’s tame penalty to tee up Demiral – who replaced De Ligt at half-time — for the winning penalty.

And here, for no reason at all, is a video of the all-time great stopper singing ‘Volare’ at Juve’s team dinner yesterday.

Enjoy.

Buffon también volvió a Juventus y cantó adelante de todos sus compañeros "VOLARE" 🎙. ¿Qué puntaje le ponés? pic.twitter.com/ux2XijvMx1 — TyC Sports (@TyCSports) July 23, 2019

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!