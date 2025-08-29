The duo triumphed in 30 minutes and 4.68 seconds, beating the second-placed GB tandem pair by 30 seconds.
Advertisement
Dunlevy and Kelly won the gold medal at last year’s Paralympic Games in Paris, while also achieving double gold in last year’s World Championships when they took top spot in the Road Race and Time Trial.
The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Katie-George Dunlevy and Linda Kelly defend World title
KATIE-GEORGE DUNLEVY and Linda Kelly have defended their World Championship time trial title at the UCI Para-cycling World Championships in Ronse, Belgium.
The duo triumphed in 30 minutes and 4.68 seconds, beating the second-placed GB tandem pair by 30 seconds.
Dunlevy and Kelly won the gold medal at last year’s Paralympic Games in Paris, while also achieving double gold in last year’s World Championships when they took top spot in the Road Race and Time Trial.
This is a sixth TT World Championship for Dunlevy, and third for Linda Kelly as pilot.
The pair will aim to defend their Road Race title on Sunday. The race gets underway at 7.35am Irish Time.
Damien Vereker and Mitchell McLaughlin finished seventh in the men’s tandem and will compete in Sunday’s road race.
Richael Timothy and Cormac O’Callaghan will get their World Championships underway later today.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
Cycling Katie-George Dunlevy linda kelly Para Sports para-cycling