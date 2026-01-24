'It's bragging rights. It gives us a boost' - Katie McCabe helps Arsenal stun Chelsea

KATIE MCCABE SAYS Arsenal’s stunning win over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge will boost the Gunners for the remainder of the season.

Arsenal were 2-0 winners in the WSL London Derby this afternoon, with Beth Mead and Mariona Caldentey scoring the goals in the second half.

It was a major result in the title race, with potentially huge implications for Chelsea’s seven in-a-row bid. Manchester City now have the chance to go nine points clear when they travel to London City Lionesses tomorrow, while Arsenal closed the gap to second-placed Chelsea to a single point.

After a frustrating period — which included a League Cup semi-final defeat at home to Manchester United midweek — this is a major confidence booster for Renée Slegers’ side, who won away to Chelsea in the league for the first time since 2018.

McCabe in action against Lucy Bronze. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

McCabe was instrumental at left-back, playing 87 minutes for the European champions.

“It’s been seven years since we last won here, which is a long time for this football club,” the Irish captain told BBC.

“The performance that we put in today, this is us, this is what we’re all about. We want to play football, we want to play through the lines and be clinical in front of goal.

“It’s been frustrating for us over the last couple of games, maybe not having those clear-cut opportunities, but the players up front were absolutely brilliant, worked their socks off, and I was delighted for them getting the goals.”

McCabe’s future has been in focus of late, with her Arsenal contract expiring at the end of the season. The 30-year-old has been the subject of transfer speculation, with The Athletic reporting interest from several clubs in America’s NWSL. She has been linked with several other clubs including Lyon and Chelsea throughout her decade in North London.

Deserved win for Arsenal. Incredible to think that their obvious stand out players are out of contract and could leave at the end of the season. Don’t underestimate how a player with a winning mentality can influence a team! — emma byrne (@emmsb30) January 24, 2026

The Dubliner is one of several Arsenal players out of contract this summer, alongside Mead, captain Kim Little and England skipper Leah Williamson, among others.

Legendary Ireland and Arsenal goalkeeper Emma Byrne made her feelings known on X after this afternoon’s game.

“Deserved win for Arsenal. Incredible to think that their obvious standout players are out of contract and could leave at the end of the season. Don’t underestimate how a player with a winning mentality can influence a team!”

Byrne is manager of English third tier side Lewes FC, and is Carla Ward’s goalkeeping coach with Ireland.

Meanwhile, McCabe said Slegers told Arsenal to “trust our instincts around the ball” as they rallied amidst injury issues against Chelsea.

Speaking to former players Alex Scott, Farah Williams and Ellen White on BBC, she continued: “You guys know what it’s all about. These games, it’s bragging rights.

“We know there’s potential to play them again in the Champions League, so we’re not going to get ahead of ourselves. They’re a fantastic team, they’ve been very dominant in the league over the last few years.

Should Fara Williams stay off social media for the next 48 hours after Arsenal's win against Chelsea?



Katie McCabe thinks so 😂 pic.twitter.com/2a4dpxy2nn — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) January 24, 2026

“We treated it with respect, we knew we had to dig in deep, and for us, it was about having quality on the ball, and I think we displayed a lot of that today.”

McCabe also touched on the importance of the result for the remainder of Arsenal’s season.

“It gives us a boost. For us, it was about closing the gap a little bit, getting the three points — we’re only one point off Chelsea now.

“We’ve still got some competitions to play for, we were really disappointed going out of the Conti Cup midweek. Three games in seven days, it’s a big shift from the team, putting in a performance like that was outstanding.”

Arsenal’s attention now turns to the inaugural Fifa Women’s Champions Cup, where they face Morocco’s AS FAR at Brentford Stadium on Wednesday.