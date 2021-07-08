Membership : Access or Sign Up
Katie McCabe caps super season with Arsenal's Player of the Year award

Ireland skipper won a massive 48% of the fan vote.

By Niall Kelly Thursday 8 Jul 2021, 2:57 PM
1 hour ago
McCabe: five goals and 13 assists last season.
Image: PA
Image: PA

IRELAND CAPTAIN KATIE McCabe has been named Arsenal’s Player of the Year on the back of her magnificent 2020/21 campaign.

McCabe, who had 13 assists as well as her five goals, was the runaway winner of the end-of-season fan vote with a whopping 48%.

Dutch star Vivianne Miedema was the runner-up, with England international Leah Williamson in third.

McCabe’s fine form was rewarded by the Gunners with a new long-term contract earlier this year, while she was also recognised in the Women’s Super League Team of the Year named last week.

Arsenal finished third in the WSL, qualifying for the Women’s Champions League in their final season under Australian manager Joe Montemurro before his departure to take charge at Juventus Women.

Sweden’s Jonas Eidevall was appointed last month to succeed Montemurro.

About the author:

About the author
Niall Kelly
@niallkelly
niall@the42.ie

