Katie McCabe left out of starting XI as Arsenal held

KATIE MCCABE was left out of Arsenal’s starting XI for the second successive league game as they could only draw 0-0 with West Ham in the Women’s Super League today.

Ahead of the transfer deadline, the Ireland international had been strongly linked with a move to their big rivals and table toppers Chelsea, who they trail by five points following this setback.

McCabe was eventually introduced into the action after 68 minutes, but could not inspire her side to find a winner, as Paul Konchesky’s team hung on for a historic first-ever point earned against Arsenal in the league.

There was encouragement elsewhere for Courtney Brosnan, who earned a clean sheet as Everton drew 0-0 with Man United.

Ireland’s number one was given a rare enough chance to impress at club level, with on-loan Red Devils goalkeeper Emily Ramsey ineligible to face her parent club.

Megan Campbell completed 90 minutes, as Liverpool beat Reading 2-0, with Grace Moloney on the bench for the visitors.

In the second tier, Lily Agg was on target, Hayley Nolan started and new signing Kyra Carusa came off the bench as London City Lionesses won 3-1 at home to Sunderland.

Substitute Lucy Quinn found the net in Birmingham’s 4-0 win at Lewes, with Irish teammates Louise Quinn, Jamie Finn, and Harriet Scott starting, while Emily Kraft was involved for the hosts.

Naoisha McAloon and Saoirse Noonan both played from the outset as Durham earned a last-gasp 1-0 win over Sheffield United.

Finally, Eleanor Ryan-Doyle featured as Coventry United were beaten 1-0 away to Charlton, for whom Lois Roche was an unused sub.