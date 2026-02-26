Keith Andrews signs new contract to stay at Brentford until 2032

KEITH ANDREWS, BRENTFORD’S Irish head coach, has signed a new long term-contract.
The 45-year-old has agreed a deal that keeps him at the Premier League club until the summer of 2032.
Under Andrews’ guidance, the west London side sit seventh in the top flight, having reached the new year with a club-record Premier League points total for that stage of a season.
The Dublin man has also led the club to a Carabao Cup quarter-final and FA Cup fifth round, where Brentford travel to West Ham United.
“When Keith accepted the job last summer, he signed a three-year contract, but the intention was always that we’d review this at the earliest opportunity,” said Brentford director of football Phil Giles.
“Given our progress this season, I’m really happy that we have agreed this extension within the first nine months.
🖊️ We are delighted to announce that Keith Andrews has signed a new contract as Head Coach through to the summer of 2032
“Keith has done an outstanding job, the team are playing well and the things we thought we could be better at this season have all improved.
“He is a really good fit for the club and the way we like to work, as he is able to bring the best out of both players and staff alike.
“Everyone at Brentford will be pleased to hear that Keith will be with us for many years to come, and I’m excited by what we can all achieve together in the coming seasons.”
Andrews was appointed Brentford head coach in June 2025 following the departure of Thomas Frank to Tottenham.
He initially joined the club as set-piece coach in July 2024, departing Sheffield United, where he had been part of the coaching set-up under Chris Wilder.
Before that Andrews was assistant manager to Stephen Kenny during the Dubliner’s three-year spell as Ireland boss (2020-2023) and served as MK Dons’ assistant manager for the 2015/16 Championship campaign.
A midfielder, Andrews represented clubs including Wolverhampton Wanderers, Hull City, MK Dons and Blackburn Rovers during a 16-year playing career which began in 1999. Andrews earned 35 caps for the Republic of Ireland
