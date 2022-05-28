Kerry cruise to another Munster senior title with 23-point win over Limerick

Kerry 1-28

THE LEAGUE AND MUNSTER business has concluded for Kerry with silverware to show for their efforts, the All-Ireland series beckons them to gauge the progress they have made in 2022.

Fitzgerald Stadium in the warm May sunshine was the setting for a stroll to their latest provincial crown. For all of Limerick’s undoubted progress this season, their latest test proved too difficult to pass. This was an unforgiving environment as Kerry were utterly dominant, particularly in the second half where they outscored their beleagured opponents by 1-16 to 0-5.

Jack O’Connor’s team followed up recent commanding wins over Mayo in Croke Park and over Cork in Páirc Uí Rinn with another powerful show of strength. It was not a day to bolster the argument for Munster football being in a competitive state.

The numbers bear that out, this was Kerry’s 83rd time ruling the roost in the province and they collected their 11th title in the last 13 seasons. Sean O’Shea (0-6) and Killian Spillane (1-3) shared the title of top scorer on a day when the scores flowed as 11 players chipped in. Paul Geaney (0-4), Tony Brosnan (0-3) and Tom O’Sullivan (0-3) also contributed handsomely and the injury to David Clifford that resulted in him being absent, proved no obstacle to success.

Plenty possession came Kerry’s way in the opening half but they were sloppy at times in their passing and their shooting betrayed their approach work on other occasions. They only converted once from their first five shots in the opening ten minutes, finished the half with six wides and another point attempt dropped short. The clearest sight of goal arrived just before half-time when a Limerick move out of defence broke down, but when Tony Brosnan was put through, he couldn’t capitalise as the alert Donal O’Sullivan was out quickly from goal to divert the shot out for a ’45.

It didn’t look like altering the outcome however. Limerick’s short kick-out strategy paid off in retaining possession but they generally lacked an attacking punch thereafter. Iain Corbett’s 19th minute point was their solitary effort from play, Josh Ryan contributed their other two scores from dead balls, one in the 29th minute a sublime effort that he hoisted over from flush on the left sideline.

Kerry had cantered 0-12 to 0-3 clear by the interval, seven different players contributing in the scoring stakes. Their conversion rate improved before the interval with five points from the 30th minute on and Kerry’s shooting was supreme after the break as they posted 1-6 from their first seven shots.

Limerick’s rearguard was at last breached for a goal in the 48th minute, Paul Geaney clipping a pass inside to Killian Spillane, unperturbed near goal, and his finish to the net was simple. Geaney himself had a chance to smash a shot home a few moments later but O’Sullivan stood up again in the Limerick goal to smother his effort.

It was a procession from there to the finish for Kerry as they reeled off the points and kept the scoreboard ticking over. Limerick kept persisting with the excellent Cian Sheehan from Newcastlewest bagging a trio of points from play as he raided forward from wing-back. Iain Corbett got through on another occasion for a fine point.

But it was damage limitation stuff on a thoroughly disappointing day for Billy Lee’s charges. They go forward to the qualifiers on the weekend of 11-12 June, Kerry will return to action on the weekend of 25-26 June for the All-Ireland quarter-finals.

Scorers for Kerry: Sean O’Shea 0-6 (0-1f, 0-1 ’45), Killian Spillane 1-3, Paul Geaney 0-4 (0-1 mark), Tony Brosnan 0-3, Tom O’Sullivan 0-3, Mícheál Burns 0-2, Brian Ó Beaglaoich 0-2, Paudie Clifford 0-2, Gavin White 0-1, Adrian Spillane 0-1, Stephen O’Brien 0-1.

Scorers for Limerick: Cian Sheehan 0-3, Iain Corbett 0-2, Josh Ryan 0-2 (0-1f, 0-1 ’45), Gordon Brown 0-1.

Kerry

1. Shane Ryan (Rathmore)

4. Tom O’Sullivan (Dingle), 3. Jason Foley (Ballydonoghue), 2. Graham O’Sullivan (Dromid Pearses)

5. Brian Ó Beaglaoich (An Ghaeltacht), 6. Tadhg Morley (Templenoe), 7. Gavin White (Dr Crokes)

8. Diarmuid O’Connor (Na Gaeil), 9. Jack Barry (Na Gaeil)

10. Paudie Clifford (Fossa), 11. Sean O’Shea (Kenmare Shamrocks – captain), 12. Stephen O’Brien (Kenmare Shamrocks)

15. Killian Spillane (Templenoe), 14. Paul Geaney (Dingle), 13. Tony Brosnan (Dr Crokes)

Subs

21. David Moran (Kerins O’Rahillys) for O’Connor (blood) (25)

O’Connor for Moran (28)

17. Adrian Spillane (Templenoe) for O’Brien (51)

19. Dylan Casey (Austin Stacks) for Foley (51)

21. Moran for O’Connor (51)

20. Mícheál Burns (Dr Crokes) for Brosnan (53)

24. Gavin Crowley (Templenoe) for Ó Beaglaoich (blood) (57)

Limerick

1. Donal O’Sullivan (Monaleen – joint captain)

4. Michael Donovan (Galbally), 3. Brian Fanning (Pallasgreen), 2. Sean O’Dea (Kilteely-Dromkeen)

5. Cian Sheehan (Newcastle West), 6. Iain Corbett (Newcastle West – joint captain), 10. Adrian Enright (Fr Caseys)

8. Darragh Treacy (St Kieran’s), 9. Cillian Fahy (Drom-Broadford)

7. Paul Maher (Adare), 11. Brian Donovan (Monaleen), 12. James Naughton (St Senan’s)

13. Peter Nash (Kildimo-Pallskenry), 14. Josh Ryan (Oola), 15. Hugh Bourke (Adare)

Subs

26. Robbie Bourke (Adare) for Bourke (half-time)

20. Gordon Brown (Na Piarsaigh) for Maher (46)

22. Tommy Griffin (Gerald Griffins) for Enright (46)

19. Colm McSweeney (Gerald Griffins) for Nash (47)

Referee: Martin McNally (Monaghan)