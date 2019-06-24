This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 18 °C Monday 24 June, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'If Kerry were in any other province I don't think they'd be in the Super 8s right now' - Cavanagh

The GAA pundit says the Kingdom were far from convincing after collecting their seventh Munster SFC title in-a-row.

By Sinead Farrell Monday 24 Jun 2019, 5:11 PM
45 minutes ago 1,916 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4695387
Kerry just about managed to survive the Cork fightback in Páirc Uí Chaoimh.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Kerry just about managed to survive the Cork fightback in Páirc Uí Chaoimh.
Kerry just about managed to survive the Cork fightback in Páirc Uí Chaoimh.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

SEAN CAVANAGH HAS suggested that Kerry might not be in the Super 8s if they were in a different province, following their lacklustre display in the Munster SFC final.

The Kingdom managed to hold off an encouraging Cork fightback to clinch their seventh consecutive provincial crown but defensive frailties left them exposed throughout.

They conceded three goals in all and coughed up a six-point advantage at the break as Cork rallied to level proceedings in the second half.

Peter Keane’s side squeezed over the line but Cavanagh insists they were far from convincing. 

“Not impressed,” he said on The Sunday Game when asked for an assessment of their performance.

If Kerry were in any other province I don’t think they’d be in the Super 8s right now.

“If you had asked me a month ago, you look at the brilliance of [David] Clifford, the brilliance of [Sean] O’Shea and you’d get excited about the forward line.

“But then you realise they’ve got a runway down the middle of their defence, most of their defenders don’t want to defend.”

He added that Kerry seem to be struggling without defender Peter Crowley who suffered a season-ending cruciate injury, before saying that the intensity levels of this final reminded him of “a challenge game.”

“You have to look at the reality here — a Division 3 team possibly should have beaten them last night. The space that was in Páirc Uí Chaoimh was ridiculous. You don’t get that in football nowadays, it was almost like a trial game or a challenge game.

“I wouldn’t totally buy that you have to give it to Cork because Cork should be at that level. Cork should be competing for Munster titles, but not impressed.” 

Dublin and Meath served up something of a dour affair in Croke Park, with the former overcoming a slow start to complete a provincial nine-in-a-row.

Both sides struggled in the poor conditions and could only muster six points between them by half-time. It took Meath 32 minutes to register their first score and finished the tie with four points on the scoreboard.

It’s an hour-and-a half we won’t get back,” said Ó Sé about the Leinster showpiece. “I found it very hard to watch.

“It’s what we predicted at the start of the year, that it would be a cakewalk. We thought Meath would put up a better battle, I think they’ll be very disappointed. I think Meath going in the back door, it’s going to be difficult to lift yourself from that.

Cavanagh added:

This was desperate stuff. I think Meath maybe were reading the media during the week and everyone saying ‘well maybe if they stay within six points…’ They looked like a team that just wanted to stay with Dublin and had no real ambition going forward.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie