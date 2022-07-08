Jack O'Connor keeps the faith as Kerry name unchanged side to face Dublin

JACK O’CONNOR HAS shown faith in the starting XV that got the job done against Mayo by naming an unchanged side for Sunday’s All-Ireland Senior Football Championship semi-final with Dublin.

While the Kingdom stuttered somewhat to their 1-18 to 0-13 win at the quarter final stage, O’Connor has opted against freshening things up for the challenge of the Dubs at headquarters.

Kerry gave up 13 chances for points in the second half against Mayo that went unpunished but O’Connor appears to be unfazed by a performance that had its faults as they bid for Sam Maguire success.

Kerry

1. Shane Ryan (Rathmore).

2. Graham O’Sullivan (Dromid Pearses), 3. Jason Foley (Ballydonoghue), 4. Tom O’Sullivan (Dingle).

5. Brian Ó Beaglaoich (An Ghaeltacht), 6. Tadhg Morley (Templenoe), 7. Gavin White (Dr Crokes).

8. David Moran (Kerins O’Rahilly’s), 9. Diarmuid O’Connor (Na Gaeil).

10. Dara Moynihan (Spa), 11. Sean O’Shea (Kenmare Shamrocks – captain), 12. Stephen O’Brien (Kenmare Shamrocks).

13. Paudie Clifford (Fossa), 14. David Clifford (Fossa), 15. Paul Geaney (Dingle).

Subs

16. Shane Murphy (Dr Crokes)

17. Tony Brosnan (Dr Crokes).

18. Killian Spillane (Templenoe).

19. Paul Murphy (Rathmore).

20. Micheál Burns (Dr Crokes).

21. Joe O’Connor (Austin Stacks).

22. Jack Savage (Kerins O’Rahillys)

23. Gavin Crowley (Templenoe)

24. Jack O’Shea (Austin Stacks)

25. Jack Barry (Na Gaeil)

26. Adrian Spillane (Templenoe).