Wednesday 25 September, 2019
'I'm not fit enough. That's the problem' - Kilbane signs up for Dancing On Ice

The ex-Ireland international, who now works as a pundit for Off The Ball, the BBC and Virgin Media, will take part in the ITV show.

By Ben Blake Wednesday 25 Sep 2019, 12:06 PM
1 hour ago 2,154 Views 5 Comments
KEVIN KILBANE HASN’T been afraid to step outside his conform zone since hanging up the boots.

Last year, the ex-Ireland and Everton player decided to try his hand at DJing — even supporting legendary electronic duo Groove Armada in Dublin and at Electric Picnic

newcastle-united-v-southampton-premier-league-st-james-park On pundit duty in the Premier League. Source: PA Wire/PA Images

Now, the 42-year-old, who these days works as a pundit for the likes of Off The Ball, the BBC and Virgin Media, is getting his skates on to take part in Dancing On Ice. 

From January, Kilbane will compete against the likes of Love Island contestant Maura Higgins and former game show presenter Michael Barrymore on the ITV show. 

“I’m not fit enough, that’s the problem,” Kilbane joked on Off The Ball.

“I was having a chat with Nathan [Murphy] about it the other day, and the first thing he said was ‘You need to get in the gym right now.’”

