Legendary Irish trainer Kevin Prendergast dies aged 92

KEVIN PRENDERGAST, THE legendary Irish horse racing trainer, has died at the age of 92.

The Kildare trainer saddled over 2000 winners in a career that spanned more than 60 years.

Horse Racing Ireland paid tribute on Friday to a “trailblazer” and “one of the all-time greats of the Irish training ranks who has left an indelible mark on racing”.

Prendergast’s finest hour arguably came in 1977 when he won the 2,000 Guineas, his sole English Classic, with Nebbiolo.