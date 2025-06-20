KEVIN PRENDERGAST, THE legendary Irish horse racing trainer, has died at the age of 92.
The Kildare trainer saddled over 2000 winners in a career that spanned more than 60 years.
Advertisement
Horse Racing Ireland paid tribute on Friday to a “trailblazer” and “one of the all-time greats of the Irish training ranks who has left an indelible mark on racing”.
Prendergast’s finest hour arguably came in 1977 when he won the 2,000 Guineas, his sole English Classic, with Nebbiolo.
Remembering Kevin Prendergast.
In 1977, he became only the third Irish trainer (after Vincent O'Brien and his father) to win the 2,000 Guineas at Newmarket as Nebbiolo, ridden by Gabriel 'Squibs' Curran, beat The Minstrel into third pic.twitter.com/s30nhuClTx
The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Legendary Irish trainer Kevin Prendergast dies aged 92
KEVIN PRENDERGAST, THE legendary Irish horse racing trainer, has died at the age of 92.
The Kildare trainer saddled over 2000 winners in a career that spanned more than 60 years.
Horse Racing Ireland paid tribute on Friday to a “trailblazer” and “one of the all-time greats of the Irish training ranks who has left an indelible mark on racing”.
Prendergast’s finest hour arguably came in 1977 when he won the 2,000 Guineas, his sole English Classic, with Nebbiolo.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
Horse Racing Kevin Prendergast