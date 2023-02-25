'We're absolutely gutted. We thought we could really give them a crack'

KIERAN CROWLEY WAS disappointed that another good display from his Italy team failed to bring a positive result after watching his players deliver a battling display but ultimately come up short against Ireland in Rome.

Italy made life difficult for their visitors but fell to a 34-20 defeat at the Stadio Olimpico.

Head coach Crowley now has two games remaining to reach the pre-tournament objective of two wins, with Wales visiting Rome in round four before a trip to play Scotland on 18 March.

Billy Stickland / INPHO Italy head coach Kieran Crowley. Billy Stickland / INPHO / INPHO

Poor starts and sloppy mistakes have cost Italy in all three of their defeats this year, as they continue to gain plaudits from the opposition for their all-action style.

“We don’t want to become a team that gets pats on the backs because we played well or showed good style, we want to get over the line,” Crowley said.

“We’re absolutely gutted about the result today… Yes they’re the number one side in the world but we thought that we could really give them a crack. And we gave them a crack. We just weren’t accurate enough in certain areas.

“We were right in that game. Rugby today is all about inches, it’s all about the little things. Sometimes they’re fall for you, sometimes they don’t.

“Did I think we could win that game? Yes I do. But we didn’t.”

