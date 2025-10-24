More Stories
Donaghy will be part of Jack O'Connor's management team in 2026. Evan Treacy/INPHO
Kerry reload for All-Ireland defence by bringing Kieran Donaghy into management team

Kingdom legend returns to his native county after five years with Armagh.
2.13pm, 24 Oct 2025

JACK O’CONNOR HAS bolstered his backroom team ahead of Kerry’s All-Ireland football defence with the addition of Kingdom legend Kieran Donaghy for 2026.

Donaghy spent the last five years as a selector under Kieran McGeeney in Armagh, helping the county end their long wait for Sam Maguire in 2024, but now returns home.

“Jack O Connor, Kerry senior football team manager, has confirmed the addition of former player Kieran Donaghy to the backroom team for next season,” a short statement on Friday read.

“Kieran’s welcome involvement further enhances an already strong support team.

“We wish them the best of luck for 2026.”

