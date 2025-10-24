Kerry reload for All-Ireland defence by bringing Kieran Donaghy into management team

JACK O’CONNOR HAS bolstered his backroom team ahead of Kerry’s All-Ireland football defence with the addition of Kingdom legend Kieran Donaghy for 2026.

Donaghy spent the last five years as a selector under Kieran McGeeney in Armagh, helping the county end their long wait for Sam Maguire in 2024, but now returns home.

“Jack O Connor, Kerry senior football team manager, has confirmed the addition of former player Kieran Donaghy to the backroom team for next season,” a short statement on Friday read.

“Kieran’s welcome involvement further enhances an already strong support team.

“We wish them the best of luck for 2026.”