The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Kerry reload for All-Ireland defence by bringing Kieran Donaghy into management team
JACK O’CONNOR HAS bolstered his backroom team ahead of Kerry’s All-Ireland football defence with the addition of Kingdom legend Kieran Donaghy for 2026.
Donaghy spent the last five years as a selector under Kieran McGeeney in Armagh, helping the county end their long wait for Sam Maguire in 2024, but now returns home.
“Jack O Connor, Kerry senior football team manager, has confirmed the addition of former player Kieran Donaghy to the backroom team for next season,” a short statement on Friday read.
“Kieran’s welcome involvement further enhances an already strong support team.
“We wish them the best of luck for 2026.”
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
GAA Gaelic Football Homecoming Kieran Donaghy