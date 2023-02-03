Kildare-based businessman confirms takeover of Cork City

KILDARE-BASED businessman Dermot Usher’s takeover of Cork City has been confirmed.

The move sees Usher replace outgoing chairman Declan Carey at the helm ahead of a new season

It also brings an end the club’s ownership by a supporters’ trust – the Friends of the Rebel Army Society (FORAS) that lasted more than a decade.

There were plenty of highs and lows within that period, with the club winning the Premier Division title in 2017 before being hit by financial issues that were partially responsible for their relegation in 2020.

However, there is now a renewed sense of optimism at Turner’s Cross, as Colin Healy’s side finished at the summit of the First Division last year and sealed a top-flight return in the process.

Part of a statement issued today on behalf of Usher read: “I am delighted to confirm that I have successfully purchased Cork City FC. This is the start of an amazing journey to build on the success of FORAS who have entrusted me to take the club to the next level.

“Achieving this would not have been possible without the support of many people. I cannot thank enough the FORAS Board and all of its members who supported me to make this happen.

“Thank you to all of the Cork City FC staff and volunteers who give their time to the club. I am very lucky to now be a part of this hard-working, enthusiastic, and loyal team. Great plans are afoot to grow attendance at matches with a number of additional events to run to allow local businesses to be a part of the club in providing excellent services to customers.

“I have been working hard behind the scenes to make match days a more enjoyable experience. 2023 is a start but be assured I will endeavour to provide the best experience and facilities we can.”