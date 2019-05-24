This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Neil Flynn the only change as Kildare prepare for Leinster quarter-final in Tullamore

Cian O’Neill has named his starting XV for Sunday’s meeting with Longford at O’Connor Park.

By Aaron Gallagher Friday 24 May 2019, 9:35 PM
Eoin Doyle and Neil Flynn are both named to start.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

CIAN O’NEILL HAS named his starting XV for Kildare’s Leinster Senior Football Championship quarter-final clash against Longford on Sunday afternoon in Tullamore [throw-in 4pm].

The Lilywhites boss makes just one change from his side’s narrow two-point victory against Wicklow in the first round.

A late and decisive free from Neil Flynn gave Kildare the breathing room they needed to hang on for their 0-15 to 1-10 win against Wicklow a fortnight ago.

The Maynooth forward was sprung from the bench on that occassion and Flynn retains his place for the visit of Longford on Sunday at O’Connor Park.

He takes the place of Ballyteague’s Jimmy Hyland at corner forward, with the remainder of O’Neill’s side remaining as it was, with Kildare seeking their eighth Leinster semi-final appearance in the last nine years.

Last year’s shock defeat at the hands of Carlow at this stage was the first time since 2010 Kildare had failed to make the final four in Leinster.

Kildare starting XV versus Longford:

1. Mark Donnellan (Maynooth)

2. Mark Dempsey (Moorefield)
3. David Hyland (Athy)
4. Mark Hyland (Athy)

5. Peter Kelly (Two Mile House)
6. Eoin Doyle (Naas)
7. Keith Cribbin (Johnstownbridge)

8. Kevin Feely (Athy)
9. Fergal Conway (Celbridge)

10. David Slattery (Confey)
11. Ben McCormack (Sarsfields)
12. Eoghan O’Flaherty (Carbury)

13. Adam Tyrrell (Moorefield)
14. Paddy Brophy (Celbridge)
15. Neil Flynn (Maynooth)

