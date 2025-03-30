Killian Mooney and Nichola Sheridan crowned first champions of Dublin City half-marathon

KILLIAN MOONEY AND Nicola Sheridan are the first winners of the inaugural Dublin City half-marathon, which took place today.

Mooney, from the Dundrum South Dublin AC, broke away early to win what was only his third half marathon in 65 minutes 40 seconds. The 29-year-old finished almost a minute and a half ahead of St Coca’s AC’s David Kelly (67:02), with Armagh’s AC Michael Fox taking third in 67:24.

Sheridan of Bohermeen AC in Meath came home in 78 minutes flat. The 28-year-old was over three and a half minutes ahead of Sportsworld’s Noreen Brouder who took second in 81:42. Trim AC’s Edel Gaffney took third in 83:31.

Kildare’s Patrick Monahan won the men’s wheelchair race in 50 minutes 59 seconds and British Paralympian Jade Hall won the women’s wheelchair event in 57:07.

Almost 12,000 runners took part in the 21km race which started at 8.30am this morning in O’Connell Street.

Nicola Sheridan crossing the finish line. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

Killian Mooney crossing the finish line. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

“I want to congratulate everyone who participated today, whether you came near the top or the back of the field, what a brilliant achievement to take part in a half marathon,” said Lord Mayor of Dublin, Emma Blain.

“We want to make Dublin an active, inclusive city for all. Through the Dublin City Sport & Wellbeing Partnership, we work to break down barriers and create opportunities for people of all backgrounds to engage in sport and physical activity.

“Our Community Engagement Half Marathon Programme is a key part of this vision—supporting 225 participants on their journey to the start line. From running clubs to community groups, we’re empowering people to unlock their potential and build lasting connections through sport. Well done everyone!”

Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

Dublin City half-marathon results: