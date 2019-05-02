This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Thursday 2 May, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'He's unstoppable' - Klopp not surprised by Messi's heroics against Liverpool

The Reds boss said Messi’s performance was ‘world class’ after netting a brace during Barcelona’s 3-0 win.

By The42 Team Thursday 2 May 2019, 7:15 AM
15 minutes ago 483 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4616143
The Barcelona captain scored twice in the second half.
The Barcelona captain scored twice in the second half.
The Barcelona captain scored twice in the second half.

LIONEL MESSI WAS called “unstoppable” by Jurgen Klopp after the Barcelona forward scored twice in a 3-0 Champions League semi-final first-leg win over Liverpool.

Despite keeping him quiet for the majority of the game at Camp Nou, Messi scored a seven-minute brace after Luis Suarez’s opener on Wednesday to reach 600 goals for the club, who took a big step towards reaching the Champions League final thanks to their talisman.

Messi’s first was a routine finish after the ball came back to him off the crossbar following Suarez’s effort, but the second was a delicious whipped free-kick from 30 yards out.

That was his 600th goal for Barca 14 years on from his debut and it was another night where Messi proved to be pivotal for his team.

“In these moments, he’s unstoppable,” Klopp told a press conference. “Obviously we couldn’t defend the free-kick. What a strike. He’s a world-class player.

“The second goal – the 2-0 – was probably not the nicest goal in the career of Lionel Messi but it shows his skills that he’s there in that moment. But apart from that I was happy with how we defended.

“I’m a big admirer of him but my boys tonight didn’t show too much respect. They were there, tried with completely legal things. We didn’t treat him harshly or whatever to try to get him out of the game. We played just football and I like that.

“I knew before that Lionel is a world-class player and now I saw it again. I’m not too surprised, to be honest.”

Liverpool were largely on top after Suarez struck first, but Sadio Mane fired over from a one-on-one before James Milner – twice – and Mohamed Salah were denied by Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

Messi’s late brace, which preceded Salah hitting the post, has now left Barcelona firmly in charge of the tie, with Klopp unwilling to sugar-coat the situation.

Asked if his team still have a chance to progress, Klopp replied: “Because it’s football, yes, but before this game we had a bigger chance, let me say it like this.

“It’s difficult. What can I say? It’s Barcelona. That’s difficult to avoid.

“Because it’s football, we should still try but it’s not a night for being really mouthy and saying, ‘It’s exactly what we wanted. It’s half-time, score an early goal and all that s***’. It will be another really difficult game.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie