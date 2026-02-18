Nine-time All-Star Irving to miss rest of the NBA season due to ongoing knee trouble

THE DALLAS MAVERICKS said star Kyrie Irving will miss the rest of the NBA season as he continues to recover from knee surgery in March.

Nine-time All-Star Irving hasn’t played this season as he recovers from surgery to repair a torn left anterior cruciate ligament.

“This decision wasn’t easy, but it’s the right one,” Irving said in a statement. “I am grateful for the Mavericks organization, my teammates and our fans for their continued support throughout the process.

“I am looking forward to coming back stronger next season. The belief and drive I have inside only grows.”

The Mavericks said that Irving is making “steady progress in rehabilitation and will remain actively engaged with the team through the remainder of the season”.

ESPN reported that the Mavericks hope that Irving will be able to return to practice before the end of the season so that he can begin building on-court chemistry with sensational rookie Cooper Flagg.

The Mavs began preparations to rebuild around Flagg when they traded 10-time NBA All-Star Anthony Davis to the Washington Wizards in a multi-player deal at the trade deadline this month.

The deal also involved multiple future draft picks, including a first-round pick from Oklahoma City in this year’s draft.

The Mavs are currently 12th in the Western Conference and at 19-35 are seven games outside of the play-in.

– © AFP 2026