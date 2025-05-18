LA ROCHELLE RAN in five tries in a 47-18 demolition of Montpellier to tighten their grip on a Top 14 play-off spot as Antoine Hastoy added 22 points with an assured kicking display.
Jack Nowell, Thierry Paiva, Levani Botia, Dillyn Leyds and Brice Dulin all touched down as La Rochelle secured a bonus point and fourth successive win, climbing up to fifth with two rounds of the regular season remaining.
Out-half Hastoy converted each try and slotted over three penalties as well as a drop goal for Ronan O’Gara’s side.
Mael Moustin scored a try for Montpellier, who also had a penalty try awarded when Thomas Lavault was sin-binned, but the visitors saw their play-off prospects compromised as they finished the weekend in eighth place.
La Rochelle batter Montpellier to boost Top 14 play-off bid
– © AFP 2025
