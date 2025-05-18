Advertisement
More Stories
Antoine Hastoy kicked 22 points for La Rochelle (file photo). Laurent Lairys/DPPI/Alamy Stock Photo
FreeTop 14

La Rochelle batter Montpellier to boost Top 14 play-off bid

Ronan O’Gara’s side move up to fifth with two rounds of the regular season remaining.
11.37pm, 18 May 2025

Premier Sports / YouTube

LA ROCHELLE RAN in five tries in a 47-18 demolition of Montpellier to tighten their grip on a Top 14 play-off spot as Antoine Hastoy added 22 points with an assured kicking display.

Jack Nowell, Thierry Paiva, Levani Botia, Dillyn Leyds and Brice Dulin all touched down as La Rochelle secured a bonus point and fourth successive win, climbing up to fifth with two rounds of the regular season remaining.

Out-half Hastoy converted each try and slotted over three penalties as well as a drop goal for Ronan O’Gara’s side.

Mael Moustin scored a try for Montpellier, who also had a penalty try awarded when Thomas Lavault was sin-binned, but the visitors saw their play-off prospects compromised as they finished the weekend in eighth place.

– © AFP 2025

Author
View comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie