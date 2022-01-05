Poll: Who do you think will win the All-Ireland senior ladies football title in 2022?

AFTER MEATH SHOOK everything up in 2021, it’s back to the drawing board.

The Royals caused one of the biggest upsets in the history Irish sport when they won their maiden All-Ireland senior title in their first year back in the senior ranks, ending Dublin’s Drive for Five in the process.

Can Eamonn Murray’s side go back-to-back, or will the Sky Blues get their hands on the silverware once again?

Under the watchful eye of new boss Shane Ronayne, can 11-time champions Cork dine at the top table once more, or will someone from the chasing pack like Mayo, Donegal or Galway take over?

Or just like Meath did, can 2020 All-Ireland intermediate champions Westmeath turn everything on its head?

It’s all to play for, and won’t heat up until the summer time with plenty of league action to be decided first, but it’s time for the big question:

Who do you think will win the All-Ireland senior ladies football title in 2022?

