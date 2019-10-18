This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Lansdowne Road Dart Station to close for Ireland's crucial qualifier with Denmark

The temporary closure is part of a trial ahead of the Aviva Stadium hosting Euro 2020 matches next summer.

By Ben Blake Friday 18 Oct 2019, 11:31 AM
43 minutes ago 1,995 Views 1 Comment
The Dart passing the Aviva Stadium.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
The Dart passing the Aviva Stadium.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

THE DART STATION at Lansdowne Road will temporarily close on the evening of Ireland’s Euro 2020 qualifier against Denmark next month. 

Mick McCarthy’s side face the Danes at the Aviva Stadium on Monday, 18 November, where a win will guarantee them qualification to the European championships. 

Dublin is hosting four matches during Euro 2020, which the FAI say will be the biggest sporting event to ever be held in Ireland. 

As part of a trial operational exercise ahead of that tournament, the Lansdowne Road station will be shut between 5.30pm and 11pm on the day of the game. 

Dart services will continue as scheduled, but passengers will have to disembark at either the Grand Canal Dock or Sandymount stations during those times. 

“Euro 2020 is the third biggest sporting event in the world and we are expecting that the countries we welcome here for our games will bring a lot of supporters, some of whom won’t have tickets,” said Cathal Dervan, the FAI’s Director of Communications.

The matches at Euro 2020 will have different profiles, requirements, mobility patterns, and ticketing systems to a normal game at Aviva Stadium.

“Ireland has never hosted an international event of this magnitude before and we are testing additional stadium access, mobility, safety and security measures, one of which is the temporary closure of the Lansdowne Road Dart/Train Station. Following this trial, a joint review will be undertaken in advance of Euro 2020.”

