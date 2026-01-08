Lara Gillespie not defending European title as Ireland name team for Turkey

LARA GILLESPIE WILL not defend her European Track Cycling title next month as she commits to her road team.

Cycling Ireland today named a nine-strong team for the Track European Championships in Konya, Turkey from 11-15 February, and confirmed Gillespie’s absence.

The Wicklow 24-year-old won gold at the European and the World Track Championships in the elimination race last year, but will not race to retain the jersey as she “has commitments with her road team,” UAE Team ADQ.

Mia Griffin will also miss the event in similar circumstances.

Lucy Benezet Minns, Erin Creighton, Emma Jeffers, Fiona Mangan, Aoife O’Brien, Caoimhe O’Brien and Esther Wong will compete for Ireland in the women’s endurance race, with Matti Dobbins and Max Fitzgerald representing in the men’s equivalent.

“We’re looking forward to building on a productive 2025 spent developing new riders and bringing them through our High Performance Pathway,” said Cycling Ireland National Track Coach, Dan Henchy.

“The size of the squad and the selection of male riders is a testimony to that progress over the last year.

“It will be a shame not to see Lara compete in the rainbow jersey at this event in defending her European title, as along with another regular teammate, Mia Griffin. Both are on duty with their road teams so unable to make the trip to Konya.

“Nevertheless, it’s positive to be fielding a large team comprised mostly of younger riders looking to emulate their achievements in the future.”