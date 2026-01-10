Cork camogie great Laura Treacy calls time on inter-county career

CORK CAMOGIE GREAT Laura Treacy has called time on her inter-county career.

Centre-back Treacy, 30, won six All-Irelands during her 14 years with the Rebels, featuring in 11 finals.

The Killeagh woman lifted the O’Duffy Cup for the first time as an 18-year-old in 2014 and won her final title 10 years later. Treacy also won four All Stars during her career, in 2017, 2021, 2023 and 2024.

Treacy began her inter-county career as a teenage corner-back following her introduction to the Cork panel by Paudie Murray in 2012. She initially progressed to full-back after Anna Geary’s retirement before succeeding Gemma O’Connor as a playmaking centre-back in more recent seasons.

Laura Treacy in action during the 2024 All-Ireland final. Leah Scholes / INPHO Leah Scholes / INPHO / INPHO

Commending Treacy in a statement released on Saturday, the Gaelic Players Association said that her medal haul “was only surpassed by Laura’s leadership, reliability and advocacy on behalf of her fellow players”.

Treacy was “a brilliant team rep and a leading voice in championing improved standards in recent years,” the GPA statement added.

“Laura has left a lasting impact on the game and all her teammates. Thank you for everything, Laura, and best wishes for all that comes next.”