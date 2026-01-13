The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Virgin Media announce opening 10 TV games for new LOI Premier Division season
VIRGIN MEDIA TV have announced the opening ten games they will broadcast live for the 2026 LOI Premier Division season.
The action will commence with champions Shamrock Rovers entertaining Dundalk at Tallaght Stadium on Friday 6 February.
There will also be live coverage that weekend of the Aviva Stadium game between Bohemians and St Patrick’s Athletic on Sunday 8 February.
All teams in the Premier Division will feature in the opening selections of the season.
The televised games (with the exception of Bohemians against St Pat’s) will kick-off at 8pm, with build-up coverage getting underway at 7.30pm on Virgin Media Two.
The post-match highlights from other grounds will also now include the best of the First Division action.
Here’s the full list of what’s in store:
LOI Premier Division Televised Games
