Another talented forward drops out of Tyrone squad

LEE BRENNAN HAS become the latest forward to quit the Tyrone panel, with the talented Trillick player informing Mickey Harte of his decision over the weekend.

The Ulster Herald reports that Brennan decided to step away due to a lack of game-time this season.

The 23-year made just one start in the Allianz Football League – against Mayo on 3 February – and failed to appear off the bench in the Ulster preliminary round victory over Derry.

He returned to club action over the weekend and posted three points in Trillick’s Division 1 loss to Omagh on Saturday.

Rated as one of the best up and coming attackers in Tyrone, Brennan helped the Red Hand to All-Ireland U21 glory in 2015. His decision comes shortly after Ronan O’Neill’s departure prior to the championship.

Harte’s side are also without corner-forward Mark Bradley, who started last year’s All-Ireland final but is currently studying in Liverpool.

Tyrone face Antrim in the Ulster SFC quarter-final on Saturday night.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here: