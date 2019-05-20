This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Another talented forward drops out of Tyrone squad

Lee Brennan has followed Ronan O’Neill in departing Mickey Harte’s panel.

By Kevin O'Brien Monday 20 May 2019, 12:17 PM
45 minutes ago 2,318 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4643223
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

LEE BRENNAN HAS become the latest forward to quit the Tyrone panel, with the talented Trillick player informing Mickey Harte of his decision over the weekend. 

The Ulster Herald reports that Brennan decided to step away due to a lack of game-time this season.

The 23-year made just one start in the Allianz Football League – against Mayo on 3 February – and failed to appear off the bench in the Ulster preliminary round victory over Derry. 

He returned to club action over the weekend and posted three points in Trillick’s Division 1 loss to Omagh on Saturday.

Rated as one of the best up and coming attackers in Tyrone, Brennan helped the Red Hand to All-Ireland U21 glory in 2015. His decision comes shortly after Ronan O’Neill’s departure prior to the championship.

Harte’s side are also without corner-forward Mark Bradley, who started last year’s All-Ireland final but is currently studying in Liverpool. 

Tyrone face Antrim in the Ulster SFC quarter-final on Saturday night.

