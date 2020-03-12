This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Thursday 12 March, 2020
Three Leicester players in isolation after showing symptoms of coronavirus, confirms Rodgers

‘This is players and their families and children, so any risks that are there for their health and everyone else’s, we have to mitigate against that.’

By Press Association Thursday 12 Mar 2020, 3:14 PM
A view of the King Power Stadium.
Image: Nigel French
A view of the King Power Stadium.
Image: Nigel French

THREE LEICESTER CITY players have shown symptoms of the coronavirus and have been kept away from the squad, manager Brendan Rodgers has said.

The Foxes are scheduled to face Watford at Vicarage Road in the Premier League in a lunchtime kick-off on Saturday.

Rodgers said at his pre-match press conference on Thursday: “We’ve had a few players that have shown symptoms and signs (of coronavirus).

“We’ve followed procedure and they have been kept away at this moment from the rest of the squad and then we’ll see how that develops.”

Rodgers said it related to three players, and when asked if any would be unavailable at the weekend, he said: “We have to wait and see, and it’s having that agility to react.

“Because this is about health. This is more than football. This is players and their families and children, so any risks that are there for their health and everyone else’s, we have to mitigate against that.

“So the few players who have shown the symptoms, we’ve obviously self-isolated them if you want to say that, and then we’ll see how that develops over the next couple of days.”

