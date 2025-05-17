Leinster camogie finalists change into skorts under protest

Leinster Camogie Finals

Senior

Kilkenny 0-20 Wexford 1-6

Intermediate

Carlow 2-9 Laois 1-8

Tailteann Cup Round 2

Group 1

Tipperary 1-11 Kildare 3-19

Group 2

Waterford 1-13 Offaly 1-18

Wicklow 0-21 Laois 0-16

Group 3

Antrim 1-10 Limerick 1-18

Joe McDonagh Cup Round 4

Down 2-26 Kerry 2-19

Westmeath 4-22 Carlow 7-23

ALL FOUR TEAMS who contested today’s Leinster camogie finals changed into skorts after appearing on the field in shorts, as the ongoing protest continues.

Kilkenny were crowned senior champions while Carlow secured the intermediate crown at Netwatch Cullen Park, with both sets of players wearing skorts in the matches alongside their respective opponents Wexford and Laois.

All four finalists released a joint statement via the GPA earlier this week, indicating that they would tog out in shorts for the finals, but would change into skorts under protest if instructed to ensure that the games would not be postponed.

The statement added the players “do not consent to any photography or video to be taken of the matches themselves,” as part of the protest.

The teams completed their warm-ups in shorts before changing into skorts ahead of throw-in. The scenes come ahead of the Camogie Association Special Congress in Croke Park on 22 May where motions addressing the skorts issue will be considered.

Carlow won the curtain-raiser to become Leinster intermediate champions after getting the better of Laois before Kilkenny dispatched Wexford in the senior decider. Laura Murphy and Aoife Prendergast combined for 11 points for the senior winners Kilkenny.

Kilkenny were crowned Leinster camogie champions after getting the better of Wexford at Netwatch Dr Cullen Park in a game that saw a protest by the players from both teams over the ongoing skorts controversy. @MartyMofficial reports from Carlow #RTEgaa pic.twitter.com/ignvRjSnZV — RTÉ GAA (@RTEgaa) May 17, 2025

Meanwhile in today’s Tailteann Cup action, Offaly made it two wins from two in Group 2 after edging out a tight battle with Waterford. An early Dylan Guiry goal gave Waterford a brilliant start before Offaly settled to take a three-point lead into half-time. Cathal Flynn’s 48th minute goal pushed Offaly into a four-point lead as they prevailed with a five-point win.

Wicklow defeated Laois by five points in the same group.

In Group 1, Kildare also continued their winning start with a commanding win over Tipperary. There was just three points between the sides at half-time, with Darragh Brennan scoring a goal for Tipperary in the 27th minute. But Kildare took control in the second half, as Daniel Flynn finished with 2-4 while Alex Beirne helped himself to 1-5 including a penalty.

Limerick had eight points to spare against Antrim in Group 3 at Corrigan Park. The visitors had a three-point advantage at the break and went 10 points clear when centre-back Iain Corbett — who finished with 1-3 — scored from a penalty in the early stages of the second half.

James Naughton pushed them into an 11-point lead on the way to a personal tally of six points while Patrick McBride provided a late consolation goal for Antrim.

Devasting start to the second half from @Carlow_GAA!



A Mossy Kavanagh goal directly from throw-in puts The Barrowsiders into a 21-point lead. Dominating performance so far 🔴🟡🟢



Watch the Joe McDonagh Cup LIVE only on #ClubberTV pic.twitter.com/BZMMGjW5o5 — Clubber (@clubber) May 17, 2025

In the Joe McDonagh Cup, Down held off Kerry for a seven-point victory which featured four goals. Finn Turpin raised a green flag in the ninth minute for Down before Niall Mulcahey provided a goal for Kerry two minutes later. The sides were level at half-time and Down were three points in front at the end of the third quarter when Luke Rochford equalised with Kerry’s second goal.

Down got their second goal shortly after as Chris Egan edged them into a two-point advantage before a late flurry of points helped secure the win for Down with Pearse Óg McCrickard, Caolan Taggart and Donal Hughes among the scorers.

Westmeath and Carlow played out an 11-goal battle in Mullingar where the visitors emerged with a 10-point win.

Former Galway hurler Davy Glennon grabbed the first goal of the day for Westmeath but Chris Nolan responded quickly with a three-pointer for Carlow. Nolan finished with 2-2 while Marty Kavanagh registered an impressive 3-12. Fiachra Fitzpatrick and James Doyle completed the list of goal-scorers for Carlow.

Westmeath trailed by 21 points at the start of the second half but mounted a strong comeback Peter Clarke and Niall O’Brien responded with crucial goals, with O’Brien converting a penalty. The gap was down to seven points in the final quarter but Carlow added two more goals to ease them over the line.