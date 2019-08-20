Ireland U20 out-half Byrne named in Leinster squad for Canada trip

HARRY BYRNE IS one of four academy players named in Leinster’s squad for the province’s trip to Canada this week, as Leo Cullen re-integrates a number of senior players into his pre-season plans.

Ireland U20 out-half Byrne was one of the standout performers during Leinster’s seven-try victory over Coventry at Donnybrook last weekend and his 17-point haul earns him a seat on the plane.

Byrne impressed against Coventry. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Joining Byrne in Cullen’s 27-man squad are second row Ryan Baird, back row Martin Moloney and scrum-half Patrick Patterson, all three of whom also featured against the 47-17 defeat of the English Championship side.

The Pro14 champions departed Dublin today ahead of this Saturday’s fixture against Canada, who are using the game at Tim Hortons Field in Hamilton as a World Cup warm-up.

There are six senior internationals in the group with Michael Bent, James Tracy, Adam Byrne and Rory O’Loughlin all selected, while Scott Fardy and Joe Tomane also travel to Canada.

Neither James Lowe and Scott Penny are involved as they continue their respective comebacks from shoulder surgery, while Jamison Gibson-Park is also not ready to make his return after a hamstring issue.

Caelan Doris, Ciarán Frawley, Hugo Keenan, Hugh O’Sullivan, Fardy and Tomane are all set for their first run-out of pre-season, while many of those who played against Coventry are set to be involved in Leinster’s opening Celtic Cup fixture against Cardiff Blues this weekend.

Kingsley Jones has named former Ulster out-half Peter Nelson and Cork native Shane O’Leary in his Canada squad for their final World Cup preparations.

Saturday’s game kicks off at 8pm Irish time.

Leinster squad:

Forwards: Vakh Abdaladze, Ryan Baird, Michael Bent, Bryan Byrne, Ed Byrne, Will Connors, Max Deegan, Peter Dooley, Caelan Doris, Scott Fardy, Rónan Kelleher, Martin Moloney, Ross Molony, Josh Murphy, James Tracy.

Backs: Adam Byrne, Harry Byrne, Barry Daly, Ciarán Frawley, Hugo Keenan, Cian Kelleher, Conor O’Brien, Jimmy O’Brien, Rory O’Loughlin, Hugh O’Sullivan, Patrick Patterson, Joe Tomane.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!