Furlong a doubt as Leinster brace for big scrum test from La Rochelle

LEINSTER TIGHTHEAD PROP Tadhg Furlong has emerged as an injury doubt for the province’s Champions Cup clash with La Rochelle on Saturday.

The Ireland international wasn’t included in the province’s injury bulletin yesterday, but assistant coach Robin McBryde later confirmed that Furlong sustained an injury issue last week in training.

“He just picked up something last week, so he should be alright,” said McBryde when asked if Furlong was available.

Furlong was bedevilled by calf and hamstring issues last season until he got fit for the Lions tour, but he excelled on that trip to Australia and has enjoyed an injury-free run early on in this campaign.

While McBryde didn’t go into further detail beyond confirming that Furling had suffered an injury of some sort, Leinster and Ireland will be hoping that the experienced tighthead is back in action as soon as possible.

Robbie Henshaw has returned to full training after a finger injury and is available for Saturday’s clash with La Rochelle, while RG Snyman and Garry Ringrose also trained with Leinster yesterday and could come back into the selection mix.

Out-half Harry Byrne and tighthead prop Rabah Slimani are the other doubts for this La Rochelle clash, both of them having been withdrawn from last weekend’s clash with Connacht in the URC.

With Slimani a concern due to a calf issue, any injury for Furling would obviously be badly-timed as Leinster get set to face La Rochelle.

Thomas Clarkson is a trusted operator at tighthead, of course, and Leinster would have faith in loosehead Andrew Porter switching over to tighthead again if required, as he did late on in the win against Connacht last weekend.

Advertisement

Andrew Porter was at tighthead for the closing stages against Connacht. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

Having initially emerged as a highly promising loosehead with the Ireland U20s, Porter switched to tighthead at the end of his first season at senior professional level.

Porter had four excellent seasons at tighthead, culminating in his selection for the 2021 Lions tour as a tighthead, before he switched back to loosehead.

And Leinster scrum coach McBryde confirmed that Leinster would consider moving 29-year-old Porter back to tighthead in the future if that’s what worked best for them and Ireland.

“I remember one of the reasonings behind him moving from tight to loose was to get our two best props on the pitch at the same time, which was Andrew and Tadhg,” said McBryde.

“So it could work the other way. If Paddy [McCarthy] keeps on going the way he is, then why not? I think he’s more than capable, Andrew, of doing that. Yeah, so definitely.”

McBryde and Leinster are delighted with 22-year-old McCarthy’s emergence at loosehead this season.

McCarthy – a tighthead at underage level before switching to loosehead in the Leinster academy – won his first Ireland caps in November and has been in strong form for his province, providing competition for Porter in the number one shirt.

“I think he’s just continually growing,” said McBryde. “I think there’s still quite a bit of growth to go again before he hits the ceiling. Physically, he’s a handful.

“Along with his brother [Joe] as well, alongside him, I think the two of them, you can see how effective they both are in all aspects of the game.

“I think Paddy’s been great. From a scrummaging point of view in particular as well, he’s very hard to scrummage against. It’ll be great to see him, hopefully on the weekend, up against a good scrummaging team.”

Paddy McCarthy has been in strong form. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

It will be an intriguing scrum battle in Dublin on Saturday, with La Rochelle able to call on heavy, powerful forwards like tighthead Uini Atonio and lock Will Skelton.

The scrum has been a big focus in Irish rugby since the Ireland set-piece, featuring mainly Leinster players, was dismantled by South Africa at the end of the November Tests.

Even with so many Leinster men playing that day, including front rows Porter, McCarthy, Furlong, Dan Sheehan, and Rónan Kelleher, McBryde said the province didn’t do a review of that scrum demolition job by the Springboks.

And he is happy with how Leinster have been scrummaging.

“I didn’t bring it in here into this room, to be honest,” said McBryde.

“I’ve met individuals, gone through a little bit, but that’s a different team. I know the same players are involved, but we do things a little bit differently here. It’s just trying to get them back as quickly as possible.

“I think Andrew’s been scrummaging really well. I think he’s been scrummaging legally well, giving really positive pictures to the referees. I haven’t got a concern.

“I think he had a reputation, but I think he’s got rid of that, to be honest with you. The way his scrummaging performance on St Stephen’s Day down in Munster, I thought it was exceptional. I thought we were unlucky not to get a couple more decisions at the scrum.

“I think he’s going well, but I think we’ve been going well as a unit. It’ll be a battle again. Big men, but hopefully we’ll be in good shape.”

McBryde said he hadn’t been aware of Connacht and Ireland tighthead Finlay Bealham calling the Leinster scrum “f**king cowards” during last weekend’s clash between the provinces.

Bealham and Connacht were aggrieved when they felt that Leinster weren’t taking the hit at the scrum, but McBryde is confident that his team can handle the challenge coming from La Rochelle this weekend.