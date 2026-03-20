Keenan fit for first appearance of the season as Leinster make nine changes

HUGO KEENAN WILL make his first appearance of the season among nine Leinster changes for Saturday’s trip to face Glasgow Warriors (KO: 5.30pm).

The full-back scored the decisive try in the Lions’ series win over Australia last summer before being ruled out with a long-term hip injury. He then suffered a thumb fracture during Ireland’s pre-Six Nations camp in Portugal.

There is also a first start for prop Alex Usanov as Leo Cullen shuffles his deck from the 8-7 defeat in Cardiff. Back-row Scott Penny is set to make his 100th appearance off the bench.

Sam Prendergast returns to action in the half-backs alongside captain Luke McGrath.

The other changes are all in the pack. Rónan Kelleher and Thomas Clarkson join Usanov in the front row. RG Snyman partners Brian Deeny in the second row. Jack Conan and Will Connors are introduced alongside James Culahne in the back row.

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Meanwhile, 11 players who were involved with the senior Scotland setup during the Six Nations return to Glasgow Warriors matchday squad. Johnny Ventisei is set for his professional debut at outside centre alongside captain Stafford McDowall.

Leinster

15. Hugo Keenan

14. Joshua Kenny

13. Rieko Ioane

12. Robbie Henshaw

11. Jimmy O’Brien

10. Sam Prendergast

9. Luke McGrath (captain)

1. Alex Usanov

2. Rónan Kelleher

3. Thomas Clarkson

4. RG Snyman

5. Brian Deeny

6. Jack Conan

7. Will Connors

8. James Culhane

Replacements:

16. John McKee

17. Jerry Cahir

18. Rabah Slimani

19. Conor O’Tighearnaigh

20. Max Deegan

21. Scott Penny

22. Fintan Gunne

23. Ciarán Frawley

Glasgow Warriors

15. Josh McKay

14. Kyle Rowe

13. Johnny Ventisei

12. Stafford McDowall (captain)

11. Ollie Smith

10. Dan Lancaster

9. George Horne

1. Patrick Schickerling

2. Gregor Hiddleston

3. Fin Richardson

4. Alex Craig

5. Alex Samuel

6. Euan Ferrie

7. Sione Vailanu

8. Macenzzie Duncan

Replacements: