Frawley and Kearney in line for Leinster returns against Zebre

CIARAN FRAWLEY, DAVE Kearney and Dan Sheehan have all resumed full training with Leinster ahead of Friday evening’s Guinness Pro14 encounter with Zebre at the RDS (kick-off 7:35pm).

Though not officially named as a training invitee by Ireland head coach Andy Farrell, Kearney trained with the national team last week following news that his provincial team-mate Jordan Larmour had undergone surgery on a dislocated shoulder and will be missing for up to four months.

Kearney has recovered from his hamstring injury, Leinster have since confirmed, and will be available for selection on Friday having returned to his province.

Frawley also returns to full training this week having passed the Graduated Return to Play Protocols following a head injury during Leinster’s opening-weekend victory over the Dragons.

Academy graduate Sheehan is also back after suffering a broken cheekbone last month. Hooker Sheehan was promoted to a senior contract in June.

Meanwhile, Leinster say they hope to continue to increase Dan Leavy’s training load this week as he continues his recovery from the knee injury which has kept him sidelined for the past 18 months.

There were no further updates on Ryan Baird (adductor), Max Deegan (knee), Tadhg Furlong (calf), Vakh Abdaladze (back), Conor O’Brien (hamstring) and Adam Byrne (hamstring), all of whom remain unavailable to Leo Cullen.