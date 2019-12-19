Cronin returns and O'Brien debuts in the centre as Leinster name team for Ulster clash

SEAN CRONIN WILL return at hooker and Tommy O’Brien will make his senior debut in midfield for Leinster on Friday as Ulster visit the RDS in the first interprovincial clash of the season (19:35, eir Sport 1).

Cronin is yet to get any minutes since the World Cup due to an ongoing neck issue, but will partner Peter Dooley and the in-form Andrew Porter in the Pro14 champions’ front row.

Former Ireland U20s captain O’Brien, an academy product, will follow in the footsteps of fellow Blackrock College alumni when he debuts in the 13 jersey. The 21-year-old, whose father and sister both represented Ireland in athletics, was himself a Leinster Schools 110m hurdle champion.

Tommy O'Brien in action for Leinster 'A'. Source: Tom O'Hanlon/INPHO

O’Brien will be partnered in the middle by Robbie Henshaw, while further experience can be found in a back three which includes both Rob Kearney at fullback and Fergus McFadden on the right wing. Cian Kelleher lines out on the opposing flank.

Harry Byrne gets his second Leinster start at out-half having previously worn the 10 shirt against the Dragons earlier this season, and he’s partnered at half-back by Jamison Gibson-Park.

George Clancy will referee the east-versus-north clash, and Ulster’s experimental team can be found here.

Leinster (v Ulster)

15. Rob Kearney

14. Fergus McFadden

13. Tommy O’Brien

12. Robbie Henshaw

11. Cian Kelleher

10. Harry Byrne

9. Jamison Gibson-Park

1. Peter Dooley

2. Seán Cronin

3. Andrew Porter

4. Scott Fardy

5. Josh Murphy

6. Will Connors

7. Scott Penny

8. Max Deegan

Replacements

16. Bryan Byrne

17. Cian Healy

18. Jack Aungier

19. Oisín Dowling

20. Josh van der Flier

21. Hugh O’Sullivan

22. Ciarán Frawley

23. Conor O’Brien