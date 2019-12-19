This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Cronin returns and O'Brien debuts in the centre as Leinster name team for Ulster clash

Leo Cullen has opted for a blend of youth and experience for the visit of Dan McFarland’s Ulster.

By Gavan Casey Thursday 19 Dec 2019, 12:28 PM
13 minutes ago 704 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4941290
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Sean Cronin training in Donnybrook.
Sean Cronin training in Donnybrook.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

SEAN CRONIN WILL return at hooker and Tommy O’Brien will make his senior debut in midfield for Leinster on Friday as Ulster visit the RDS in the first interprovincial clash of the season (19:35, eir Sport 1).

Cronin is yet to get any minutes since the World Cup due to an ongoing neck issue, but will partner Peter Dooley and the in-form Andrew Porter in the Pro14 champions’ front row.

Former Ireland U20s captain O’Brien, an academy product, will follow in the footsteps of fellow Blackrock College alumni when he debuts in the 13 jersey. The 21-year-old, whose father and sister both represented Ireland in athletics, was himself a Leinster Schools 110m hurdle champion.

tommy-obrien Tommy O'Brien in action for Leinster 'A'. Source: Tom O'Hanlon/INPHO

O’Brien will be partnered in the middle by Robbie Henshaw, while further experience can be found in a back three which includes both Rob Kearney at fullback and Fergus McFadden on the right wing. Cian Kelleher lines out on the opposing flank.

Harry Byrne gets his second Leinster start at out-half having previously worn the 10 shirt against the Dragons earlier this season, and he’s partnered at half-back by Jamison Gibson-Park.

George Clancy will referee the east-versus-north clash, and Ulster’s experimental team can be found here.

Leinster (v Ulster)

15. Rob Kearney
14. Fergus McFadden
13. Tommy O’Brien
12. Robbie Henshaw
11. Cian Kelleher
10. Harry Byrne
9. Jamison Gibson-Park

1. Peter Dooley
2. Seán Cronin
3. Andrew Porter
4. Scott Fardy
5. Josh Murphy
6. Will Connors
7. Scott Penny
8. Max Deegan

Replacements

16. Bryan Byrne
17. Cian Healy
18. Jack Aungier
19. Oisín Dowling
20. Josh van der Flier
21. Hugh O’Sullivan
22. Ciarán Frawley
23. Conor O’Brien

