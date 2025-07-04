Leona Maguire makes cut at Irish Open

LEONA MAGUIRE narrowly made the cut after an inconsistent performance at the Irish Open at Carton House in Kildare.

The Cavan native registered a one-under-par 72 on the opening day and followed that up with a round two 75 in difficult, windy conditions.

It leaves Maguire among seven players tied for 49th on one over par.

The Irish star got off to a difficult start, with bogeys on three of the first five holes.

She steadied the ship thereafter, before a birdie on the par-4 10th was offset by a double bogey on the par-4 11th.

However, the 30-year-old maintained her composure, with birdies on the 14th and 16th ensuring her participation in the competition continues into the weekend.

Meanwhile, world amateur number one Lottie Woad holds a three-shot lead.

The English golfer was in contention after an opening day 68 and a 67 on Friday left her with a three-shot lead on 11 under par.

Following a bogey-free round yesterday, another spectacular display saw Woad finish the day with seven birdies and one bogey.

Chiara Tamburlini of Switzerland is second after a 71 on day two left her on eight under-par.

Australia’s Kirsten Rudgeley, England’s Charley Hull, Sweden’s Madelene Sagström and New Zealand’s Amelia Garvey were tied for third, a further shot back.

First-year professional Anna Foster was the best-placed of the Irish players on one under par.

Dublin amateur Emma Fleming was unable to replicate Thursday’s superb four-under-par 69, with a 77 leaving her tied for 40th, one shot ahead of Maguire and co.

Another Irish player, Canice Screene, finished on 75 to see her marginally make the cut, after carding an even-par 73 on Thursday.

Other Irish hopes Sara Byrne, Anna Abom, Lauren Walsh, Áine Donegan, Beth Coulter, Olivia Costello, Róisín Scanlon and Anna Dawson all missed the cut, as did Northern Ireland quartet Rebekah Gardner, Annabel Wilson, Olivia Mehaffey and Marina Joyce Moreno.

You can view the leaderboard in full here.