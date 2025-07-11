Crocker v Donovan rematch confirmed as first-ever all-Irish world title fight

LEWIS CROCKER AND Paddy Donovan will make history when they meet later this year in boxing’s first-ever all-Irish world title fight.

The eagerly-anticipated rematch between the two has now been officially confirmed for the vacant IBF world welterweight title, promoters Matchroom Boxing said.

Advertisement

A date and venue is still to be set, with all indications to date pointing towards Belfast’s Windsor Park in September.

The first fight between Belfast’s Crocker and Limerick’s Donovan last March ended in controversy when Donovan was deemed to have thrown a punch after the bell and was disqualified.

While the Andy Lee-trained Donovan suffered the first pro defeat of his career, Crocker’s DQ victory preserved his own unbeaten record and established him as the mandatory challenger for the IBF title.

Donovan subsequently won an appeal against his disqualification, mandating a rematch to establish the IBF’s number one contender in the division.

Champion Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis has now officially vacated his belt to step up to light-middleweight — a move which had been long anticipated — ensuring that the newest world boxing champion from the island of Ireland will be crowned when Crocker and Donovan face off for their rematch.