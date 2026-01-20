Lidl also premiered a new nationwide TV ad campaign, ‘Greatness Deserves to be Seen,’ which features moments of magic from Dublin and Kerry All-Ireland winners Carla Rowe and Danielle O’Leary, and Tipperary and Armagh sharpshooters Aishling Moloney and Aimee Mackin.
Lidl and LGFA extend deal to 2030 - bringing total investment to €22.5 million
THE LADIES GAELIC Football Association [LGFA] and Lidl Ireland have extended their partnership until 2030 — with Lidl investing a further €7.5 million into ladies football.
This fresh injection will bring the retailer’s total investment to €22.5 million since the sponsorship began in 2016.
The news was announced at the launch of the 2026 Lidl National Football Leagues this morning, as Irish boxing legend Katie Taylor joined a host of top inter-county stars at Croke Park.
Lidl also premiered a new nationwide TV ad campaign, ‘Greatness Deserves to be Seen,’ which features moments of magic from Dublin and Kerry All-Ireland winners Carla Rowe and Danielle O’Leary, and Tipperary and Armagh sharpshooters Aishling Moloney and Aimee Mackin.
The 2026 leagues began with Division 4 action last Sunday, with the other three divisions kicking into gear this weekend.
Division 1 holders Kerry travel to All-Ireland champions Dublin in a blockbuster opening clash at Parnell Park on Saturday [throw-in 2.45pm, live on TG4].
Meath v Galway, Armagh v Waterford, and Cork v Kildare are the other top-tier games down for decision on Sunday, with 12 playing rule enhancements set to be trialled.
The Division 1 and 2 finals will take place at Parnell Park on Saturday, 11 April, in a move back from Croke Park, while the Division 3 and 4 deciders are slated for Sunday, 12 April.
Ladies Football LGFA