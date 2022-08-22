'Furious' Lille punish striker for clubbing ahead of PSG drubbing

LILLE HAVE booted striker Mohamed Bayo off their first-team squad and fined him €75,000 after he was seen clubbing the night before the weekend’s heavy loss to Paris Saint-Germain, a source close to the club told AFP on Monday.

Lille bought the Guinea international from Clermont for more than €12 million in July.

He started the club’s first two league games, a win and a draw, without scoring.

Ahead of Sunday’s showdown with Ligue 1 leaders PSG, photos appeared on social media of the 24-year-old in a nightclub in Lille on the eve of the defeat.

Coach Paulo Fonseca did not even pick Bayo on the bench as Lille were humiliated 7-1 and he will now train with their second team, who play in France’s fifth tier.

“It is a lack of respect for the club, a lack of respect for the coaching staff and also our supporters,” club president Olivier Letang told Amazon Prime after the game.

“We were, along with the coach, very annoyed, even furious, about this behaviour that for us is not tolerable.”

In April, Bayo received a two-month suspended sentence from a Clermont court for “driving while intoxicated” and “involuntary injuries”.

