New attacking leaders central as Limerick's second-half power pushes Cork aside

ANOTHER SATURDAY NIGHT showdown as the Limerick-Cork hurling rivalry continues to take shape for a new season.

Last night’s meeting prompted minds to drift back to last summer’s blockbuster Munster decider at the venue. A breathless, tension-filled night of hurling, yet from the outset this league game was a reminder that both teams are in a different space.

Central playing characters like Declan Hannon and Patrick Horgan no longer involved. A new guiding hand for Cork on the sideline in Ben O’Connor. Some faces change but the appeal of this fixture continues to endure, 18,744 drawn to witness the Gaelic Grounds action on an early March night.

What did they learn? This was more significant than the pre-season tournament tie in January, yet not as significant as what is to come later in the season. Limerick won by 15 points earlier in the year against a Cork team populated by newcomers, they had eight points to spare on this occasion against a Cork team that was more recognisable but had still seen the starting pack shuffled.

Back to last June’s Munster final as a reference point, Limerick started with 13 of their team from that game, Cork fielded seven. That spoke to Limerick’s greater need in the context of the league, victory strengthens their hand to reach the final. Cork’s aspirations of contesting that game are also intact. The pair are certain to meet each other on the last weekend of April in Munster. The prospect remains a live one that they will start the month against each other as well, with a contest to secure league silverware.

John Kiely departed his home ground in a content state. After his misgivings in the wake of their early loss to Waterford, Limerick’s response has been telling in stitching together four wins on the bounce, two at the expense of Munster rivals.

“The mood in the camp is obviously good, you can see it, by the way, they’re hurling. They’ve worked hard over those couple of months to make sure that they’re in a position to do that. There’s a nice mix obviously of experienced players and younger players breaking through, and there’s a very competitive element to the way that the group is evolving now.”

For all the defensive solidity provided by Mike Casey and Sean Finn, the power and athleticism that Kyle Hayes provides on the flank, and the consistent mastery of the middle by Cian Lynch, the most interesting Limerick performer continues to be Aidan O’Connor.

Advertisement

Here he struck an early free wide but settled down thereafter and was terrific. By the interval he had knocked over six frees, in the second half he opened his shoulders to contribute four from open play, and confidently despatched a 62nd minute penalty to the net.

The most impressive score came in the 56th minute, just after Cork had cut Limerick’s lead to one, when O’Connor scooped up possession in the half-back area, surged forward into a corridor of space, evading challenges and firing over a point. That kick-started the game-defining run of scores that won this match for Limerick.

O’Connor’s eventual tally of 1-11 was in keeping with the theme of his league – 0-8 against Waterford, 0-10 against Kilkenny, 0-11 against Tipperary, and 0-10 last week against Offaly. He shot 0-11 when they rounded off the pre-season with a Munster league final win over Waterford, and grabbed 0-3 last month in UL’s Fitzgibbon Cup final success.

O’Connor’s 1-50 tally across five league games for Limerick has featured 0-17 from play. He can’t be classed as a newcomer, the supplier of 0-10 in the 2022 All-Ireland U20 final and he struck 1-1 from full-forward in last year’s Munster final.

But the Ballybrown man has been entrusted sith the responsibility of free-taking and handed the number 11 jersey to direct the attack. He is flourishing there.

.

“In sport it takes a long time to build confidence,” noted Kiely afterwards.

“And he’s worked so hard over the last number of years to put himself into the frame to get on the pitch, and now that he’s taken this opportunity.

“When we gave him the frees a number of weeks ago, you couldn’t budge him off them. His accuracy has been unerring, his energy on them, and he’s just in a very comfortable place, his confidence is high, and more luck to him.

“He’s got to keep driving it on. He knows there’s a man behind him waiting to pick them up if he drops them for a couple of seconds, so that’s a great piece for us to have.”

O’Connor was joined in the Limerick goalscoring category by Cathal O’Neill and Shane O’Brien. Their personal narratives are similar, the inter-county senior game is nothing new to them, but injuries and form have not always permitted them to nail down starting berths. Together with O’Connor, that trio scored 3-13 to Limerick’s 3-19 return. Garryspillane youngster Hugh Flanagan picked off another point when introduced.

A changing of the guard up front? Figuring out their starting forward mix will be something for Limerick to consider. Tom Morrissey came off the bench here and Peter Casey was out with a minor knock. Kiely issued an encouraging injury bulletin concerning Darragh O’Donovan after he damaged his AC joint against Offaly. Will he come back into midfield and release Cian Lynch to the forward line?

Related Reads Limerick's strong finish sweeps them past Cork to boost league final hopes

Cork left after a night where their inside defence found life uncomfortable against the Limerick attack. They road-tested several options around the pitch, exposing them to the pressurised environment that comes with facing Limerick. Discipline was a problem with the free-taking chances presented to O’Connor and Cork finished the game with six yellow cards.

Tommy O’Connell was a constant source of energy around the middle and will press hard for starting inclusion with his aggressive style on the ball. Six days after his debut goal against Kilkenny, Barry Walsh picked off two neat points and turned Kyle Hayes occasionally. When provided possession, Brian Hayes helped himself to three points.

The Cork camp have deposited credit in the bank during this year’s league, but the challenges rise from here. The hand they play going forward will be instructive when a few front-liners come back.

Most may quickly move on rather than dwelling on last night’s outcome but for one player it did represent a notable milestone. Nickie Quaid became Limerick’s record appearance holder in his 171st senior game, overtaking his father Tommy.

“It’s an absolutely wonderful achievement, nobody deserves it more than Nickie,” stated Kiely.

“It’s an incredible honour for him to have. I know he’ll spend about two seconds thinking about it because that’s the way Nickie is.

“But for something down the road for him to maybe look back on, I think it’s a lovely piece for him to have. He’s earned it, I can tell you that he has earned it.

“I played with his father, his father coached me in 1998. Aa great, great man as well. What a servant he was to Limerick as well. But, listen, hats off to Nickie on that achievement.”

*****