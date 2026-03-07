Limerick's strong finish sweeps them past Cork to boost league final hopes

Limerick 3-19

Cork 0-20

WITH FIFTEEN MINUTES of normal time remaining, the outcome of this latest Limerick-Cork instalment looked to be in doubt.

Darragh Fitzgibbon, fresh on the pitch, played in Shane Barrett for a point that cut the gap Cork were facing to one, 1-13 to 0-15.

If the expectation was for a tight finish from there, Limerick instead settled the issue and broke for home. They stitched together an unanswered scoring run of 2-5, Cathal O’Neill drilling home a goal from play and Aidan O’Connor capping a powerful individual display by smashing in a penalty.

The nuts and bolts of the result in the context of the league are this, Limerick meet Galway on Saturday week in the knowledge that a draw or a win will put them into the final, and Cork face a similar equation when they play Offaly.

Shane O'Brien celebrates his early goal for Limerick. James Lawlor / INPHO James Lawlor / INPHO / INPHO

There was a spikiness to the opening exchanges, referee Sean Stack kept active as he dished out six yellow cards in the first half, four to Cork and two to Limerick. If the temperature was dialled down during the second half, the bookings continued and the county finished six-three to Cork.

Limerick served notice early on of their inside attacking threat. There were 80 seconds on the clock when Shane O’Brien wheeled away after seizing a Kyle Hayes delivery, shrugged off Cork full-back Daire O’Leary’s attempts to challenge, and blasted his shot to the net.

O’Brien and his forward sidekick Aaron Gillane consistently made life uncomfortable for Cork’s inside defenders, regularly drawing fouls. Aidan O’Connor pointed six frees in the opening period, a sizeable amount of their 1-9 tally.

Cork enjoyed a decent spread of scorers early on, with all six of their starting forwards on the scoresheet by the break. Tommy O’Connell knocked over their first two points of the game from his midfield spot, while Barry Walsh maintained his upward performance graph as he clipped over a pair in quick succession eight minutes.

Cian Lynch in action for Limerick against Cork. James Lawlor / INPHO James Lawlor / INPHO / INPHO

By the 13th minute Cork had posted 0-7, yet the scores dried up to an extent from them after that, reflective of Limerick’s greater control as the half progresse,d with Cian Lynch particularly influential.

Limerick’s interval advantage of 1-9 to 0-11 did not grow considerably during the third quarter as Cork hung in contention and looking poised for a finishing kick.

Instead Limerick mounted the push for the line. Cian Lynch crucially grabbed possession in the 56th minute as Cork attempted to break out and fed a pass inside for O’Neill, who fired to the net.

Then Aaron Gillane was brought to the ground by Seán O’Donoghue for a 62nd-minute penalty. O’Connor’s finish was emphatic to send Limerick 3-16 to 0-15 clear.

Aidan O'Connor in action for Limerick against Eoin Downey. James Lawlor / INPHO James Lawlor / INPHO / INPHO

That resolved the identity of the winners. Limerick clipped over a few points to stretch further ahead, Cork struck four of the last five scores in the game to repair some of the damage.

They’ll see each further down the road in the 2026 hurling season.

Scorers for Limerick: Aidan O’Connor 1-11 (1-0 pen, 0-7f), Cathal O’Neill 1-2, Shane O’Brien 1-0, Adam English 0-2, Cian Lynch 0-1, Aaron Gillane 0-1, Hugh Flanagan 0-1, Tom Morrissey 0-1.

Scorers for Cork: Tim O’Mahony 0-7 (0-5f, 0-1 ’65), Brian Hayes 0-3, Tommy O’Connell 0-3, Barry Walsh 0-2, Shane Barrett 0-2, Eoin Downey 0-1, Alan Walsh 0-1, Shane Kingston 0-1.

Limerick

1. Nickie Quaid (Effin)

2. Seán Finn (Bruff), 3. Mike Casey (Na Piarsaigh), 4. Barry Nash (South Liberties)

5. Diarmaid Byrnes (Patrickswell), 6. William O’Donoghue (Na Piarsaigh), 7. Kyle Hayes (Kildimo-Pallaskenry)

8. Adam English (Doon), 9. Cian Lynch (Patrickswell)

10. Gearóid Hegarty (St Patrick’s), 11. Aidan O’Connor (Ballybrown), 12. Cathal O’Neill (Crecora-Manister)

13. Aaron Gillane (Patrickswell), 14. Shane O’Brien (Kilmallock), 15. David Reidy (Dromin/Athlacca)

Subs

23. Tom Morrissey (Ahane) for Hegarty (50)

19. Hugh Flanagan (Garryspillane) for Reidy (57)

21. Darragh Langan (Monaleen) for Finn (60)

24. Donnacha Ó Dálaigh (Monaleen) for O’Brien (65)

26. Oisín O’Farrell (Askeaton/Ballysteen/Kilcornan) for Gillane (65)

Cork

1. Patrick Collins (Ballinhassig)

2. Eoin Roche (Bride Rovers), 3. Daire O’Leary (Watergrasshill), 4. Ger Millerick (Fr O’Neills)

17. Damien Cahalane (St Finbarr’s), 6. Eoin Downey (Glen Rovers), 7. Micheál Mullins (Glen Rovers)

8. Ciarán Joyce (Castlemartyr), 9. Tommy O’Connell (Midleton)

10. Barry Walsh (Killeagh), 11. Tim O’Mahony (Newtownshandrum – captain), 12. Shane Kingston (Douglas)

13. Alan Walsh (Kanturk), 14. Brian Hayes (St Finbarr’s), 15. Shane Barrett (Blarney)

Subs

26. Seamus Harnedy (St Ita’s) for Kingston (40)

19. Niall O’Leary (Castlelyons) for Roche (47)

21. Darragh Fitzgibbon (Charleville) for Mullins (54)

18. Sean O’Donoghue (Inniscarra) for O’Leary (60)

24. Declan Dalton (Fr O’Neills) for Walsh (65)

Referee: Sean Stack (Dublin)