Farrell's Lions overcome stubborn Brumbies as Irish centres impress

Brumbies 24

Lions 36

THE LIONS’ DECISION to kick a 62nd-minute penalty through the sticks didn’t go down well with the Canberra locals. There were boos as Finn Russell set the ball on the tee.

But it was perhaps an indicator that Andy Farrell’s men felt they were in a genuine contest. Although they were already nine points up, a 12-point lead evidently felt much more comfortable.

Once again, it was a mixed bag of a Lions performance. The good was very good indeed. Halfbacks Jamison Gibson-Park and Finn Russell guided the attack with class, the centre pairing of Bundee Aki and Garry Ringrose were excellent, and a big, powerful pack largely went well as Ollie Chessum staked his Test claim at blindside.

The bad was frustrating for Farrell and co. A couple of back-to-back errors allowed the Brumbies into good positions, while the Lions lacked accuracy after promising build-up play on several occasions.

They started poorly by conceding a couple of penalties and then a try from close range, while there were a few other dips in their control of the contest. Defence coach Simon Easterby won’t be pleased at conceding four tries to this Brumbies outfit.

The most disappointing sight was fullback Blair Kinghorn limping off in the first half and then despondently heading down the tunnel with his head in his hands. The body language wasn’t encouraging, so fingers will be crossed for a positive update on him.

Dan Sheridan / INPHO Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

Even while likely acknowledging that his side were far from perfect, Farrell will surely be feeling there was plenty of Test promise in this performance.

Chessum, James Lowe, Marcus Smith, Ringrose, and Josh van der Flier all scored tries as the Lions showed some variety, combining a somewhat more direct and physical approach with some crisp set-piece attack and their usual short-passing interplay. The Lions were also held up over the tryline three times as Lowe, van der Flier, and Chessum came up just short.

The Lions’ lineout and scrum were pleasingly solid as skipper Maro Itoje combined strongly with the impressive Joe McCarthy and Chessum in the former, while Tadhg Furlong was crucial in the latter.

The Brumbies fans in a crowd of 23,116 had more than a few reasons to cheer tonight as number eight Tuaina Taii Tualima, flying wing Corey Toole, and replacement Hudson Creighton dotted down, but the Lions always had the edge.

Chessum finished their first score in the left corner following an explosive carry from Aki, as well as composed, confident passing from Gibson-Park and Russell, who were on the same wavelength for most of the night.

Lowe scored their second, having been held up only a few minutes before. He was on the end of a slick string of passes from the Lions backs.

Billy Stickland / INPHO Billy Stickland / INPHO / INPHO

Toole hit back for the Brumbies close to half time but the Lions’ had one more bite before the break as McCarthy played one of a few nice sweep passes out the back, Russell delayed and hit Tom Curry, who offloaded for Smith – on for Kinghorn – to dot down.

The Lions had a better start to the second half as Ringrose created and finished a 48th-minute try, dummying and breaking after another clean lineout. Ringrose hit Smith on his outside shoulder and the English fullback rolled a lovely grubber back to his left for Ringrose to regather and score.

Frustratingly, the Lions conceded almost instantly again as the otherwise solid Tommy Freeman and Russell got into a scramble behind their own tryline. From the ensuing five-metre scrum, the Lions left themselves numbers down in the shortside and Creighton crossed untouched.

But the Lions gave themselves more breathing room with that curious decision to kick three points, then thanks to a maul try from sub back row Josh van der Flier.

Farrell would’ve hoped to see his men finish right over the top of the Brumbies from there but it was the home side who had the last say as replacement hooker Liam Bowron barged over from close-range.

There was a late, late chance for Chessum to grab a second but he was held up over the line and the Brumbies fans gave one last ironic cheer.

Brumbies scorers:

Tries: Tuaina Taii Tualima, Corey Toole, Hudson Creighton, Liam Bowron

Conversions: Ryan Lonergan [2 from 3], Jack Debreczeni [1 from 1]

Lions scorers:

Tries: Ollie Chessum, James Lowe, Marcus Smith, Garry Ringrose, Josh van der Flier

Conversions: Finn Russell [4 from 5]

Penalties: Finn Russell [1 from 1]

BRUMBIES: Andy Muirhead; Ben O’Donnell, Ollie Sapsford, David Feliuai (Hudson Creighton ’31), Corey Toole; Declan Meredith (Jack Debreczeni ’65), Ryan Lonergan (captain) (Harrison Goddard ’71); Lington Ieli (Cameron Orr), Lachlan Lonergan (Liam Bowron ’50), Rhys van Nek (Feao Fotuaika ’56); Lachie Shaw, Cadeyrn Neville; Tom Hooper (yellow card ’81), Rory Scott (Luke Reimer ’50), Tuaina Taii Tualima (Lachie Hooper ’68).

LIONS: Blair Kinghorn (Marcus Smith ’25); Tommy Freeman, Garry Ringrose, Bundee Aki, James Lowe (Mack Hansen ’63); Finn Russell, Jamison Gibson-Park (Alex Mitchell ’71); Ellis Genge (Andrew Porter ’50), Dan Sheehan (Rónan Kelleher ’61), Tadhg Furlong (Will Stuart ’50); Maro Itoje (captain), Joe McCarthy (Henry Pollock ’58); Ollie Chessum, Tom Curry (Josh van der Flier ’50), Jack Conan.

Referee: Pierre Brousset [France].